Airbnb murders: Police yet to find suspect in the death of woman

Police ferry the body of a woman dismembered at an apartment along TRM Drive. [Courtesy]

Police in Kasarani Sub County in Nairobi are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found on Sunday, stuffed in a paper bag and discarded in a dustbin.

The woman was stabbed and chopped in an apartment along TRM Drive. According to police reports, the woman, who is yet to be identified, checked into an Airbnb located within Roysambu Along Green House apartment on Saturday, January 13, with a man.

An Occurrence Book (OB) statement seen by The Standard from the Kasarani Sub County Director of Criminal Investigations officer indicated that the matter was reported by one Priscilla Wangui Maina, a resident of Roysambu TRM Drive.

She reported that on January 13 an unknown middle-aged man checked into their Airbnb located within Roysambu Along Green House apartment, about 2km west of the station.

The police say when the caretaker of the building, identified as Mark Auma, went to check the house and found traces of blood, he summoned her to confirm if the guest had checked out, only to find nobody in the room.

They followed the bloodstain traces which led them to a dustbin collection point where they discovered the remains of a person, which forced them to contact the police.

“When we rushed to the scene, we established that the person who checked in house number BI is suspected to have murdered an unknown middle-aged female of about 25 years by chopping her into pieces and stuffing the remains into polyethene bags, disposing of the remains in the dustbin,” stated the police report.

The CCTV footage shows the suspect wearing black jeans trousers, a black jumper, a navy blue shirt, glasses, and a white cap as he booked the one-bedroomed Airbnb over the counter of Jully Mini Supermarket.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the murder. The body was taken to Nairobi City mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

This case comes weeks after the body of socialite Starlet Wahu was found in an apartment in South B. A suspect is in custody over the murder of Wahu.