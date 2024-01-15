Why bid to make Ndindi Nyoro Mt Kenya spokesperson is causing huge ripples

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro in a dance with students from Mugoiri Secondary School when he launched Kiharu Masomo Bora programme targeting 14,000 students in day secondary schools. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

A political supremacy battle is simmering in Mt Kenya over a push by a section of leaders to endorse Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro as the region’s spokesperson.

There are fears the bid is likely to set Nyoro on a potential clash with Deputy President Rigathi and his allies who are confident that there is no leader that can eclipse the DP as the region’s leader.

This week, however, the Mt Kenya leadership talk featured prominently during the launch of Ndindi’s Masomo Bora programme, with some politicians throwing their weight behind the Kiharu MP.

The succession tone was initiated by Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, Mathioya MP Edwin Mugo and former Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion, who said Ndindi was a rising star owing to his ability to work with leaders from all political affiliations.

Gatungu North MP Njoroge Kururia said Ndindi was youthful and a helpful person. “As parliamentary chair of the budget and appropriation committee, he has delivered presidential material,” he said.

Baringo Woman Rep Florence Jematiah said the leadership demonstrated by Ndindi has assisted him in interacting so well with other leaders.

“I’m here to support him and the next time I am called, I will be ready to be closer to him,” said Jematiah.

Nyutu described Ndindi as an outgoing leader who has united Mt Kenya with other parts of the country. “He is one of the leaders who has a lot of respect for others and mentors upcoming ones, thus fit for Mt Kenya spokesman,” said Nyutu.

However, the comments have sparked reactions from DP’s allies who believe the push to elevate Ndindi’s status is misplaced.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said young politicians in the region should be patient and nurture their political careers toward national leadership.

Kahiga emphasised the need for young leaders to avoid rushing or attempting to dethrone current leaders. “Young leaders in the region should not be over-ambitious but wait for the right time when they will have an opportunity to serve the community at the national level. For now, let them respect those above them,” he said.

He urged Gachagua to mentor young politicians towards national leadership. “I have been saying our former president Uhuru Kenyatta never natured any young leader during his regime, we request the president and his deputy to mold the young leaders,” he said.

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi dismissed the alleged endorsement of Nyoro as the region’s spokesperson. He said time to hold discussions about the region’s spokesperson is still far and urged leaders to focus on delivering on their mandate to Kenyans.

“We are slightly over one year into office, and our focus remains to deliver on the promises we made during campaigns, so those interested in politics should hold their horses. By the virtue that the DP holds the senior most position in this government, that automatically makes him our spokesperson,” he said.

He was however quick to add that it is every person’s right to be ambitious, but with decorum and be realistic.

“We cannot stop anybody from being ambitious, but what we are saying is that there is a government in place, there is a president, his deputy, and the structure is clear. The DP is focused on ensuring that cash crops from this region give farmers good returns. He is not interested in spokesperson or regional kingpin,” he added.

The legislator, who represents DP Gachagua’s constituency, also accused those driving the debate of being deliberate in distracting other leaders from delivering to Kenyans.

Ndindi is yet to appear at any public event presided over by Gachagua since last year.