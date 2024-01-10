Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua differ over Kamwene caucus

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua speaking during the 70th anniversary of Maendeleo ya Wanawake in Kisumu on May 12, 2022. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua are reading different scripts as far as the existence of Kamwene, a political group comprising of Mt Kenya leaders from the opposition goes.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo during an interview with KTN News on Tuesday night averred that the formation of the group is “a terrible idea that drives individualism in the coalition.”

“This thing is dead on arrival. It is a terrible political philosophy as it is very individualistic,” he said.

According to the Wiper leader, Karua and her political companions should dissolve the group as it goes against the coalition’s agenda.

But in a rebuttal, Karua did not understand why Kalonzo was bothered by the movement and its business.

“What about Kamwene scares my brother Kalonzo Musyoka that he must drag it in every conversation he has?” she posed.

In December last year, the Narc-Kenya party leader mentioned that they are still members of Azimio despite the formation of Kamwene.

“It does not mean we are not in Azimio, if we weren't we would say it without beating around the bush. You saw us speak as Azimio, today we are here speaking as Kamwene, tomorrow I will speak as Narc-Kenya, all these are spaces we occupy,” she said.

The movement formed in October 2023, is a platform where Mount Kenya leaders in the opposition address issues affecting the region.

The name Kamwene is derived from a Kikuyu word meaning “the owner”.

Its members include Martha Karua, Peter Munya, Jeremiah Kioni, former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and university don Gitile Naituli.