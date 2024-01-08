Faces of 2023 KCSE top performers

Dalton Mule Muindi of Moi Kabarak with A-
Edgar Jose of St Joseph's Boys National School Kitale with A
Joseph Chege of Ndirangu of Ndururumo Boys High School with A-
Moreka Patience Moraa of Moi Girls' School Nairobi with A-
Odero Humprey Dave of Moi High School Kabarak with A-
Caption
Caption
Wangwe Kelly Kaulah of Moi High School Kabarak with A
Mutunga Denis Munyao of Clay International Secondary School with A-
Ngige Christine Irene Njoki of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Maryhill Girls High School with A-
Hussein Barakat Mungoma of Machakos Boys with A
Caption
Gloria Chepkoech of Saseta Girls Secondary School with A-
John Moturi Nyagaka of Kisii High with A-
Juliet Mwau Kyalo of Alliance Girls' High School with A-
Caption
Frankline Njenga Ngugi of Baringo High School with A
Naibei Dyleen Yego of The Kenya High School with A-
Oduor Lucy Atieno of Highridge Girls Boarding Secondary School with A-
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you