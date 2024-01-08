Faces of 2023 KCSE top performers

The Standard

Faces of some of the candidates who emerged as top performers in the 2023 KSCE examination.

Dalton Mule Muindi of Moi Kabarak with A-
Edgar Jose of St Joseph's Boys National School Kitale with A
Joseph Chege of Ndirangu of Ndururumo Boys High School with A-
Moreka Patience Moraa of Moi Girls' School Nairobi with A-
Odero Humprey Dave of Moi High School Kabarak with A-
Wangwe Kelly Kaulah of Moi High School Kabarak with A
Mutunga Denis Munyao of Clay International Secondary School with A-
Ngige Christine Irene Njoki of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Maryhill Girls High School with A-
Hussein Barakat Mungoma of Machakos Boys with A
Gloria Chepkoech of Saseta Girls Secondary School with A-
John Moturi Nyagaka of Kisii High with A-
Juliet Mwau Kyalo of Alliance Girls' High School with A-
Frankline Njenga Ngugi of Baringo High School with A
Naibei Dyleen Yego of The Kenya High School with A-
Oduor Lucy Atieno of Highridge Girls Boarding Secondary School with A-

