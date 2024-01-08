Faces of 2023 KCSE top performers

Faces of some of the candidates who emerged as top performers in the 2023 KSCE examination.

Dalton Mule Muindi of Moi Kabarak with A- Edgar Jose of St Joseph's Boys National School Kitale with A Joseph Chege of Ndirangu of Ndururumo Boys High School with A- Moreka Patience Moraa of Moi Girls' School Nairobi with A- Odero Humprey Dave of Moi High School Kabarak with A- Caption Caption Wangwe Kelly Kaulah of Moi High School Kabarak with A Mutunga Denis Munyao of Clay International Secondary School with A- Ngige Christine Irene Njoki of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Maryhill Girls High School with A- Hussein Barakat Mungoma of Machakos Boys with A Caption Gloria Chepkoech of Saseta Girls Secondary School with A- John Moturi Nyagaka of Kisii High with A- Juliet Mwau Kyalo of Alliance Girls' High School with A- Caption Frankline Njenga Ngugi of Baringo High School with A Naibei Dyleen Yego of The Kenya High School with A- Oduor Lucy Atieno of Highridge Girls Boarding Secondary School with A-