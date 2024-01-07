Don't be biased in blogger's murder probe, Mwangaza tells DCI

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza with her husband Murega Baichu. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza now wants police guarding her official residence questioned in the ongoing investigations on the murder of blogger, Benard Muthiani alias ‘Sniper.’

The governor appealed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives not to be biased in the probe saying justice should prevail in the murder of Muthiani.

“The first people who should be questioned are the police on the day and night shift because they are stationed there (gate). We want transparency in the ongoing investigations. If someone is arrested, we want to know why, and it should be based on evidence,” she said.

Addressing the faithful during service at her church, the Baite Family Fellowship (BFF) at Makutano, Mwangaza said as a government facility, the official governor's residence is under the watch of the police around the clock.

She was reacting to claims that the blogger might have visited the official governor's residence before his disappearance.

“The residence is guarded by the police the whole day because it is state property. There is a book at the gate which the police use. I want to appeal to the investigators, do not be biased," she said.

Mwangaza who appeared to read politics in the unfolding debate over the blogger's death said it was important to have transparent investigations for justice to prevail.

“We do not live in a banana republic. We have a Constitution and are appealing as a church that all government agencies doing their work in Meru, should not be biased. Do not be influenced by politics, by people we defeated in the elections,” she said.

“We want justice, not only for that child but everybody in Meru. We do not want bad politics in Meru. We will be demanding justice and for the government to undertake its mandate,” she added.

The governor clarified that her son had not been arrested in connection with the matter as alleged on social media.

“It is pure propaganda, and it is a shame that we rebuke,” she said.

On Saturday, DCI Coordinator in the Eastern region Lenny Kisaka, said the governor's official residence was one of the scenes the team was visiting in the probe on Muthiani's killing.

Mr Kisaka said the forensics team was analyzing the scene to find out if it was related to the murder or not.

“We have brought in forensics science experts, and they are looking at all the scenes. This is not the only scene we are looking at,” he said.

He was accompanied by director Martin Nyuguto and Meru County Secretary Kiambi Atheru.

The police have so far arrested Frederick Muriuki Kiugu, Timothy Kinoti, Kenneth Mutua Matiri alias Gasigi, Frankline Kimathi alias Ras and Kenneth Murangiri Guantai, alias Tali, a brother to the governor and Vincent Murithi.

The blogger was a critic of Mwangaza.