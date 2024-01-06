The Standard

Don't politicise blogger's murder probe, says Governor Mwangaza

By Phares Mutembei | 1h ago
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. Inset, slain blogger Benard ‘Sniper’ Muthiani. [File, Standard]

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has denied allegations that the slain blogger Benard Muthiani alias ‘Sniper’ visited her official residence before he went missing.

This came as police intensified investigations to bring to book the suspects behind the brutal murder of the blogger. So far six people have been detained over the murder.

Among those in custody are Frederick Muriuki Kiugu, Timothy Kinoti, Kenneth Mutua Matiri alias Gasigi, Frankline Kimathi alias Ras and Kenneth Murangiri Guantai, alias Tali, a brother to the governor and Vincent Murithi.

Police believe the suspect was lured to his death through a phone call.

In an interview with vernacular media stations Muuga FM, Weru TV, Baite TV, and Baite FM, the governor refuted claims that Muthiani visited her official residence.

Mwangaza said the official residence located in Milimani near Meru town is under CCTV surveillance and police are yet to request for the footage.

She accused her political opponents of using the blogger’s death to gain political mileage.

“The security agencies are conducting the investigations and I believe 'Sniper' will get justice,” she said.

“The official residence of the governor has numerous CCTV cameras but nobody has requested the footage,” she added.

Further, Mwangaza said she does not host meetings at night, save for when she hosted an MCA and an activist.

The governor revealed that the MCA visited her residence to seek reconciliation after her second impeachment.

She said the investigators should be left to do their job and decried attempts to politicise the probe into the blogger's murder.

“Leaders should avoid politicising a death because there is a grieving family. It is unfortunate people try to gain political mileage as the family grieves,” she said.

During a requiem service for Muthiani at Kinoru stadium, speakers including Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri, 20 MCAs and Meru Assembly Speaker Ayub Bundi, called for the arrest of more suspects behind the blogger's murder.

Muthiani disappeared on December 2 after leaving his home at Kabuitu in Igembe South allegedly to meet a political operative. His widow claimed that the caller had reportedly arranged for meeting between the blogger and the governor.

His body was discovered at a riverbank in the neighbouring Tharaka Nithi county on December 6.

The post-mortem conducted by Government Chief Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor revealed that Muthiani died due to strangulation.

Related Topics

Kawira Mwangaza Benard Muthiani Benard Muthiani murder
.

Latest Stories

Global food prices decline from record highs in 2022, UN says
Global food prices decline from record highs in 2022, UN says
World
By VOA
25 mins ago
Meru leaders raise Sh2m fees for needy students joining Form One
Education
By Phares Mutembei
53 mins ago
Cartels, City Hall turned Nairobi garbage into major problem
NEWS
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sh20b NHIF scam exposed amid medics strike threat
By Alex Kiarie and Ann Musungu 2 hrs ago
Premium Sh20b NHIF scam exposed amid medics strike threat
Why things seem to be falling apart between Ruto, Judiciary
By Jacob Ngetich 2 hrs ago
Premium Why things seem to be falling apart between Ruto, Judiciary
Kenyans suffer as leaders trade blame and cry of betrayal
By Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Premium Kenyans suffer as leaders trade blame and cry of betrayal
Back-to-school rush hits amid cry over high cost of learning items
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Premium Back-to-school rush hits amid cry over high cost of learning items
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved