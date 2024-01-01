Rotich: I've forgiven those behind my prosecution over Arror, Kimwarer dams

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich who was recently acquitted over the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams saga has said that he has forgiven those who schemed for his arrest and prosecution over alleged graft charges.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at his home in Kaptagat, Uasin Gishu county, Rotich termed as fiction corruption allegations that saw him alongside eight others appear before court since July 2019 before the case was dismissed by the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court for lack of evidence.

However, the former CS said that his arrest on July 23, 2019, which was his birthday and December 14, 2023, when he was set free would forever remain etched in his mind and heart.

An emotional Rotich who addressed his family, neighbours, the clergy and friends who gathered to celebrate his freedom recounted the hard times he went through after his arrest.

“I know the schemers personally. I know how this whole ordeal was plotted and how it was turned political. When I said that they (schemers) have been ashamed permanently, I meant that exactly. I have forgiven them, but I will not forget those two memorable dates in my life,” he said.

He said that often, people get drunk with power and abuse the same while ignoring the fact that the government is successive.

“I thank all of you because you voted wisely in the last election. If it wasn’t for your votes, probably we would be talking of a different story now. I urge this government to ensure that the criminal justice system is not weaponised as affirmed by the president,” said Rotich.

The former CS also appealed to the media to let the Judiciary do their job, claiming that he was wrongfully judged in the court of public opinion.

“The way the media reported my case was as if they knew the facts of the case, and they prosecuted me in the way they deemed fit,” he said.

Rotich maintained that the case was fiction, saying that it was impossible to steal such a huge sum of public money and have the investigating authorities fail to trace proceeds of the alleged corruption to him.

“I want you to picture what Sh63 billion is. That is equal to the budget of this county for ten years. Surely you can see how fiction works. I even checked the worth of the richest people in Africa in Forbes magazine. Indeed, if I had such amount of money, I would be the richest person in Africa, I would be in the same league as Aliko Dangote,” said the Harvard University graduate.

He questioned why the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) has never traced any money lost or even frozen it, adding that no money was lost in the financing and development of the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

“It is not possible to steal from the government because there is a process before government money is withdrawn and spent. Parliament is involved in the appropriation of the budget and the Controller of Budget has to give a nod before any amount is used. If money was lost, the people who are doing the investigations should tell us where the money is,” he said.

Rotich said he was confident that the prosecution would have a hard time substantiating charges against him since they did not have a watertight case against him.

“I was charged with violating laws in the public financial management law and procurement law that I developed myself. And I know every clause of those laws. For that, I was confident in myself, although court processes take time but in the end, the truth came out,” he said.

The former CS was charged with 19 counts in relation to the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal, alongside eight other co-accused persons.

North Rift leaders present during the service including Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor John Barorot, Senator Jackson Mandago and a host of MPs said that true liberation would be completion of the Arror and Kimwarer dams projects to serve the intended purpose.