More pain as Nairobi Expressway toll rates go up

An aerial view of Nairobi Expressway. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Government has revised the toll rates for motorists using the Nairobi Expressway.

Charges from Westlands to Mlolongo will now cost Sh500 up from Sh360.

In a special Gazette notice dated December 19, 2023, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed approval of the new rates, citing the depreciating Shilling against the United States Dollar.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4B (3) of the Public Roads Tolls Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport approves the toll rates for the Nairobi Expressway as set out in the Schedule hereto," the notice read in part.

According to the new rates, the least amount a motorist will pay to use the 27km long Expressway will be Sh170 compared to Sh120 previously paid.

Murkomen stated that the new toll rates are set for future adjustments based on the prevailing exchange rate and changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The Sh88 billion Expressway has 10 exits at Mlolongo, Standard Gauge Railway, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Eastern Bypass, Southern Bypass, Capital Centre, Haile Selassie Avenue, Museum Hill, and Westlands.

Under the new charges, motorists doing the Westlands to JKIA and Eastern Bypass routes will pay Sh420 while those shuttling between Westlands to Souther Bypass will be charged Sh330.

Westlands to Haile Selassie and Capital Centre will now be Sh250 while Westlands to Museum Hill will be Sh170.

Those traveling between Museum Hill to Mlolongo exit will part with Sh500, while from Museum Hill to Syokimau will now cost Sh410.

Further, Museum Hill to JKIA and Eastern Bypass- Sh330, Museum Hill to Southern Bypass Sh250, and those doing the Museum Hill to Haile Selassie and Capital Hill exit will part with Sh170.