6 suspects in court in connection to Sh2.85 billion gold scam

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Six suspects at a Milimani court in Nairobi where they have denied a charge of allegedly attempting to sell fake gold worth Sh2.8 billion to foreigners.[Collins Kweyu,Standard]


Six suspects have been presented in Milimani court, Nairobi in connection to a Sh2.85 billion mega gold scam that targeted two Malaysian nationals.

The six, who were arrested in Kileleshwa, denied charges that they attempted to sell fake gold to the two foreigners.

It all started after the scammers contacted the foreigners in October through a social media platform, said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement on X.

"The suspects had alleged to transact with them 500Kg of Gold at USD 19 million equivalent to Sh2.85 billion. In the deal, the complainants [Malaysian Nationals] had already sent USD 6,350 to members of the gang based in Cameroon who referred the two to their Kenyan accomplices," said DCI.

The DCI, after receiving an intelligence report through Kilimani Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, says it deployed a surveillance team after the two foreigners jetted into the country.

The surveillance team trailed the scammers to a hotel in Nairobi where they were picking the two Malaysian nationals.

"They were taken to an office in a private house along Mageta Road within Kileleshwa where the surveillance team followed closely before the main gate was shut locking them out. As the sleuths stealthily gained entry into the compound, some suspects jumped over the fence at the back side of the compound, leading to a chase that saw 7 of them arrested including two escapees," said DCI.

Detectives have since processed the scene and recovered several exhibits including metallic boxes, 84 gold-coated metallic bars, smelting tools, computers, documents and stamps.

Their case will be mentioned January 3, 2023.

