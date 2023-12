Residents and visitors enjoying themselves during the Christmas day at Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach in Mombasa County on December 25, 2023. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Kenya on Monday joined the rest of the world in marking the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ which is celebrated on December 25.

Archbishop of Catholic Nairobi diocese Philip Anyolo at the Holy Family Basilica where he conducted a service to mark this year`s Christmas day. [Collins Kweyu, Standard] Catholic faithful partake of the holy communion after a Christmas service. [Collins Kweyu, Standard] Residents and visitors enjoying themselves during the Christmas day at Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach in Mombasa County on December 25, 2023. [Kelvin Karani, Standard] Hawkers dance to a piece of music from an electronic shop in Kisii town on Christmas Day. [Sammy Omingo, Standard] A fresh banana trader takes a nap as she waits for customers at the Kisii town stall. [Sammy Omingo, Standard] Girls from less fortunate families in Kisii's Kitutu Chache South receive foodstuffs and sanitary towels on Christmas Day from Dr Mwango Ocharo Foundation. [Eric Abuga, Standard] Faithfuls pray during a Christmas service at the Holy Family Basilica Nairobi. [Collins Kweyu, Standard] Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and First Gentleman Sam Mburu serving food to over 1,500 children from various children's homes in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard] Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and First Gentleman Sam Mburu serving food to over 1,500 children from various children's homes in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard] Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda shares foodstuff with the electorates on Christmas Day. [Eric Abuga, Standard] Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda shares foodstuff with the electorates on Christmas Day. [Eric Abuga, Standard] Embu resident enjoys a Christmas meal hosted by businessman Kenjava Mwaniki Popularly known as Wakagoto. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard] Embu residents enjoy a Christmas meal hosted by businessman Kenjava Mwaniki Popularly known as Wakagoto. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard] Nairobi residents trooped to Uhuru Park for Christmas celebrations on December 25, 2023. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard] Nairobi residents trooped to Uhuru Park for Christmas celebrations on December 25, 2023. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard] Children enjoy the Christmas mood at Uhuru Park on December 25, 2023. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard] Embu residents enjoy a Christmas meal hosted by businessman Kenjava Mwaniki Popularly known as Wakagoto. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard] Congolese Rhumba Superstar Mbilia Bel during a meet and greet with her fans on Christmas Day at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] Congolese Rhumba Superstar Mbilia Bel during a meet and greet with her fans on Christmas Day at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] Amina Abdallah with her staff serves food to celebrate Christmas at Mombasa Women Empowerment Hospital. [Kelvin Karani, Standard] Nairobi residents enjoy Christmas festivity at Garden City Mall on December 25, 2023. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Photos by Collins Kweyu, Elvis Ogina, Sammy Omingo, Kelvin Karani, Joseph Kipsang, Muriithi Mugo, Eric Abuga, Edward Kiplimo and Patrick Vidija