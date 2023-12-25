Top 10 most read stories on the Standard website in 2023

Journalists at the Standard Media Group have travelled to every corner of the country to bring you timely updates and ensure that you do not miss out on any form of information, be it politics, human interest, health, sports, crime, environment, entertainment and so much more.

These timely updates have continued to endear our readers to our website.

Below are the top 10 most read articles in 2023.

1.) Government declares November 13 a public holiday

By: Stephanie Wangari

The announcement of the National Tree Planting Day may have come as a surprise to many Kenyans, given previous years had not had a day set for the activity.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, through a gazette notice, declared that the public would be engaged planting trees nationwide on the said day.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares Monday, November 13, 2023, a public holiday in which the public shall be engaged in tree growing nationwide. “The exercise is part of Kenya’s Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Programme–Towards the Growing of 15 billion trees,” read the gazette notice.

2.) Reflection: 34 years later, Asunta Wagura writes 'goodbye to HIV...'

By Jacob Ngetich

A premium story about Asunta Wagura, who tested positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in 2009 was the second most read story on the website.

Wagura detailed her journey of facing stigma, being expelled from school after contracting the virus and raising her children.

“Now, I won’t lie – raising a child while juggling HIV wasn’t exactly a walk in the park. It was more like trying to balance a dozen flaming torches while riding a unicycle on a tightrope over a pit of lava,” she told the Standard.

3.) Kings no more: How retired men suffer silently and secretly

By Crazy Monday Reporter

A story written on loneliness retired men suffer was the third most read on the website.

“For Mzee Njoroge, his cows are the only company he has, since his wife of 35 years flew to Denmark to be with their daughter, her husband and their ‘new-born’ granddaughter seven months ago.”

Read more here.

4.) Samidoh parades his KCPE grades, says he wanted to be a lawyer

By Vincent Kejitan

Mugithi singer Samwel Muchoki aka Samidoh shared grades he got in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), saying he wanted to be a lawyer.

Through his Facebook page, Samidoh, who was ‘index one’ in his school, said he only failed in Mathematics, scoring above average in all other subjects.

The story was the fourth most read on the Standard website.

5.) Akothee sits for exams before heading out for honeymoon

By Davis Muli

Before heading for her honeymoon in May 2023, musician Esther Akoth (Akothee) had shared that she was currently sitting for her undergraduate examinations.

“You can hire me after August. It's been a journey. 14 years in University Aaa…I will be back once I am done. My last paper is on Saturday 6.00 pm. Where do we throw the party? Then off to my Honey moon nikapate mimba na hukooo,” she wrote on her socials.

Akothee, who was pursuing a Business Management degree at Mount Kenya University, has since graduated.

6.) Former U.S President Obama to Relocate to Kenya in June

By Peter Theuri

A fools day story on former U.S President relocating to Kenya was the sixth most read story.

“It has been my lifetime dream to come back to Kenya and to do what our diplomats do here. This is the start of my new, exciting life as a moviemaking expat,” an excerpt of the story read.

It was only after reading till the end that a disclaimer had been issued stating; ‘Disclaimer: This was an April Fools Day Story. GOTCHA!!!’

7.) MCA Tricky shares results of Master's Degree in Mechatronics

By Fay Ngina

Comedian Francis Munyao aka MCA Tricky disclosed the outcomes of his Master’s Degree in Mechatronics.

The comedian had successfully completed four units, achieving a B in Manufacturing Systems, an A in both Advanced Sensors and Actuators, and Research Methodology, and a C in Applied Mathematics. His results slip confirmed his passing grades.

His story was the seventh most read on the Standard website.

8.) Here are the faces of KCSE 2022 top performers in Kenya

By David Njaaga

This was a story populated with photos of top performing students during the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

9.) Girl disappointed after being called to join Pangani Girls' High School

By Eric Abuga

A top KCPE performer from Kisii County is disappointed after she was called to join Pangani Girls' High School, a national public school in Nairobi County.

The girl, 14, who sat her national exams at a primary school in Homa Bay County, scored 409 marks out of the possible 500 in the 2022 KCPE exam.

"My daughter is disappointed. She's refused to eat and hardly sleeps. She cries often and appears deep in thought most times," her father told The Standard.

10.) Four areas to invest in today for your well-being in twilight years

By Kamotho Waiganjo

Advocate Kamotho Waiganjo’s opinion piece on how to invest and prepare for the reality of ageing was the tenth most read article.

Read more here.