President Ruto appoints James Kipsiele as NYS Director General

Newly appointed NYS Director General James Kipsiele. [Courtesy, NYS Twitter]

President William Ruto has appointed James Kipsiele Tembur as the Director-General of the National Youth Service (NYS).

The announcement was made via a gazette notice dated December 19, 2023.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 (1) of the National Youth Service Act, 1, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint—James Kipsiele Tembur to be the Director-General of the National Youth Service, for three (3) with effect from the 20th December, 2023," reads the gazette notice.

Kipsiele was among five candidates who had been shortlisted for the position. Others were; Njiri Nelson Mugweru, Anjere Alfred Tom, Nakitari Humphrey Okuku and Mbaruku Moses Njeru.

He takes over from Matilda Sakwa whose term ended in April 2023.