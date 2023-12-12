Photos: Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

As early as 5:30am, Kenyans had started streaming in at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi where this year's Jamhuri Day celebrations are taking place.
Kenyans are marking 60 years since independence.
The theme for this year's Jamhuri Day, which will be presided over by President William Ruto, is Youth, Creative economy and Sports personality.
Already, a number of creatives have arrived at Uhuru Gardens ahead of the celebrations. Some are; Davis Mwambili (Inspekta Mwala), Jackie Nyaminde (Wilbroda), Kevin Kioko (Bahati), Lawrence Macharia (Terrence Creative), Elizabeth Wanjiru (Charity in Mother in law) among others.
At least three foreign Heads of State are expected to grace this year's Jamhuri celebrations.