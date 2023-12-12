Photos: Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

Davis Mwambili aka Inspekta Mwala salutes and poses for a photo during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens. [Samson Wire, Standard]

As early as 5:30am, Kenyans had started streaming in at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi where this year's Jamhuri Day celebrations are taking place.

Kenyans are marking 60 years since independence.

The theme for this year's Jamhuri Day, which will be presided over by President William Ruto, is Youth, Creative economy and Sports personality.

An artist showcases his art during this year's Jamhuri day celebrations. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Young Artists from Graft Rika showcase their talents during this year's Jamhuri day celebrations. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Already, a number of creatives have arrived at Uhuru Gardens ahead of the celebrations. Some are; Davis Mwambili (Inspekta Mwala), Jackie Nyaminde (Wilbroda), Kevin Kioko (Bahati), Lawrence Macharia (Terrence Creative), Elizabeth Wanjiru (Charity in Mother in law) among others. Various creative artists pose for a photo during the Jamhuri Day celebrations. [Samson Wire, Standard]

At least three foreign Heads of State are expected to grace this year's Jamhuri celebrations.

President William Ruto has already arrived at Uhuru Gardens where he will be presiding over the ceremony.

President William Ruto arrives at Uhuru Gardens for Jamhuri day celebrations. [Samson Wire, Standard]

