Ichung'wa faults Wamalwa over NADCO report signature

Bipartisan talks: National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa at Bomas on August 21. [Samson wire ,Standard]

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah has called out former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa after his remarks on why his signature did not appear on the National Dialogue Committee report.

Speaking on Spice FM on Thursday, December 7, Ichung’wah said Wamalwa had stated that he might not be able to be present for the signing of the report as he was to travel outside the country.

“During lunch on our last committee meeting which was on Friday, November 24, former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa told us he had to catch a flight to Kinshasa. He left on the promise that if he is able to come he will come sign since we had agreed on everything,” said Ichung’wah.

Earlier Wamalwa while addressing a congregation in Tingolo Catholic Church in Busia claimed that he did not sign the report as it did not address important issues affecting Kenyans.

“I didn’t and will not append my signature to the NADCO report and have not and will not accept any sitting allowance for the same because I believe we did not do justice to the single most important issue to Kenyans; the cost of living,” said Wamalwa.

However, according to Ichung’wah’s he was unable to sign because he was out of the country.

Wamalwa’s remarks has birthed various concerns among members of Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

Among them include Martha Karua who has vowed to reject it if issues about the cost of living are not addressed.

According to the Ichung’wah, the issues around the cost of living were addressed and but the two coalitions differed on a few things.

This is because the recommendations made by Azimio team did not support the Kenya Kwanza economic plan.

“As Kenya Kwanza we submitted ourselves fully in the dialogue and disagreed on are only the issue of VAT on fuel and housing levy; which we had our own reasons,” said the Kikuyu Member of Parliament.

“As for the issue of the cost of living, we told them that the cost of living is the normal day to day activity of any government. They believe in subsidies but we do not as it is a short term and we firmly believe in sustainable macro economy.”