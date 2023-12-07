We won't tolerate Mungiki's illegal plans: Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses mourners during the burial of Mercy Wairimu Kinyua in Mathira, Nyeri County. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reaffirmed the government's commitment to tackling the menace posed by the proscribed Mungiki gang.

Gachagua said that the government will not tolerate Mungiki's illicit activities, and that it is prepared to take stern measures to end the group's criminal operations.

Speaking in Mathira during the burial of Mercy Wairimu Kinyua, the mother to Nyeri Water, Environment and Climate Change CEC Fredrick Wanjohi Kinyua, Gachagua said that Kenyans are free to carry out their business without being exploited by youth who are in the sect.

"The government will deal ruthlessly with Mungiki. We will ensure that these criminal elements are brought to justice and the rule of law is upheld," he said.

He added that the outlawed gang is known for its involvement in extortion, robberies, and violence, and has been a cause for concern due to its well-coordinated operations and influence.

The gang, he noted, has instilled fear among both urban and rural populations, leaving innocent citizens vulnerable and desperate for a solution.

"There are police officers and chiefs who are supposed to be protecting Kenyans. People should work without any fear or intimidation," he said.

Gachagua's stern warning comes as a response to the escalating cases of brutality and criminality perpetuated by Mungiki, which is on the verge of resurfacing.

"The government is working tirelessly to devise comprehensive plans to dismantle the criminal network. Collaboration between law enforcement agencies, intelligence units, and community-based organisations will be key in this coordinated effort," he said.

In a rallying call for progress and prosperity, Gachagua stressed the importance of unity among Mount Kenya's leaders and urged them to set aside personal differences and work to develop the region.

Gachagua also appealed to Kenyans to be patient as the government works to lower the high cost of living.