Two KRA officers missing after car swept by floods in Kwale

By Esther Nyambura | 44m ago
Motorists wade through flooded Links road in Mombasa. Heavy rains have hit Mombasa for the last two days. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Two Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers have been reported missing after a vehicle they were traveling in was swept away by floods in Ramisi River, Kwale County.

According to KRA’s Southern Regional Coordinator Lawrence Siele, the two officers were traveling to Mombasa from Lunga Lunga on Friday, November 17.

“Two KRA officers have since been reported missing after the vehicle they were traveling in was swept away by the raging floods,” said Siele.

The authority says a  search and rescue operation is currently ongoing. Their family members are also in the know.

A heavy downpour has resulted in floods in several parts of the Coast, resulting in marooned houses and damaged roads.

Residents struggle with floods following a downpour at Bamburi in Mombasa County on Friday, November 17, 2023. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Roads have been rendered impassible following Friday’s heavy rains. Video clips on social media show residents swimming to safety, and cars submerged in flood waters.

In Bamburi, Mombasa County residents were seen struggling to navigate the waters that have covered the roads.

The Kenya Red Cross has since urged residents to evacuate to higher grounds, disconnect all electricity and gas supply, and avoid walking or driving in flooded areas.

In the event one is trapped, Mombasa County Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said there is a rescue team ready to help

