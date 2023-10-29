Political party supremos no longer at ease as cracks heighten

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Secretary General Cleopas Malala. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Major political parties in the country are facing a crisis over how to deal with rebels, the upcoming grassroots elections and leadership wrangles.

For those in coalitions or similar arrangements, sibling rivalry has become the order of the day.

For, the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), its headache includes the upcoming grassroots elections in December that has led to internal wars and rifts in the minority leadership in the Nairobi County Assembly.

The latter saw the aggrieved parties rush to court where they obtained orders barring the Party Secretary General Cleophas Malala from effecting their removal from office.

“In the view above, we are constrained to suspend our earlier communication and that there be status quo of the existing Minority leadership in line with the court order,” reads the letter by Malala.

There were also claims of forgery with some of the MCAs, who had reportedly appended their signatures to endorse the shake-up, denying being involved.

On the issue of grassroots elections, some UDA luminaries feel the elections may split the party and thus give the Opposition an advantage ahead of the 2027 elections and sought their postponement to early next year.

Mt Kenya UDA regional coordinator Lucy Wanyitu painted a grim picture ahead of the exercise and admits that rifts may weaken the ruling party.

She cites bribery, sabotage by rival political parties, infiltration by uncommitted members, technology hitches, high cost of living and possible fallouts among staunch leaders who may feel shortchanged as some of the risks UDA has to keep in mind.

“Those salivating for the political positions will automatically try to influence the outcome of the elections and this is where the elections turn messy and chaotic because we can do very little to manage the situation,” she said.

Wanyitu said another reason to worry is that losers may mount a spirited campaign in churches and social gatherings to discredit the party.

UDA also caused jitters within its sister parties following Malala’s demand that they dissolve and merge under UDA, hinting at the possibility of President William Ruto not entering into political alliances for 2027.

Malala has been categorical that the President has given firm instructions to ensure that a strong political party is crafted to guarantee him a resounding victory in 2027.

“It’s the wish of the President to have a strong political party with a national outlook that is headed by one party leader, one secretary general and chairman representing the face of the country,” said Malala.

But he has also been under fire from some of the Kenya Kwanza members, especially from Western, who have been demanding his ouster for alleged incompetence and being an ‘opposition mole.’

“When comparing the performance of a particular individual, you compare him in terms of how he has responded to propaganda,” Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa said.

“Have you ever heard Malala anywhere defending the government?” the MP posed.

Recently, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale also declared that they will seek his replacement during the December elections.

“We will find a level-headed man or woman to vote for after gauging the suitability of the candidates’ list,” he said.

However, a group of UDA lawmakers led by Saku MP Dido Raso and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei have come to his defence in what exposes a split in the party.

Apart from UDA, Raila Odinga’s ODM has also been at a crossroads on how to deal with rebels who have gone against the grain to support President Ruto, who is seeking to gain inroads into his strongholds.

The rebels include MPs Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Felix Odiwuor (Lang’ata), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), and Tom Ojienda (Kisumu Senator).

Although ODM announced to have begun the process of removing them from the party, little has been seen on the implementation of the threat.

“We are keen on zealous protection of the Political Parties Act that demands and calls for party discipline. One cannot use the influence of the political party to get into an elective position only to shift allegiance he needs to go back to the people and seek fresh mandate,” John Mbadi, the ODM national chairman, has said.

In Kakamega County, the controversial election of Governor Fernandes Barasa as ODM chairman has been rejected by his predecessor, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda.

But on Wednesday, Barasa moved closer to taking control of the party when he met at least 250 ODM representatives from the 12 sub-counties at a Kakamega hotel to strategise how to make the party more popular.

The delegates endorsed him as the county party boss. Conspicuously missing was the faction allied to Ms Muhanda, who has indicated that she will challenge Barasa in the governor race in 2027.

Delegates led by George Mulama from Butere resolved to rally behind Barasa “after he demonstrated he has quality leadership skills”

Jubilee Party is also facing a leadership crisis that has been worsened by the decision by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to recognise it as a parliamentary party.

Wetang’ula, while announcing the new Azimio Deputy Minority Whip Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje who replaced Sabina Chege, declared that she was now the party’s whip a move that did not auger well with Jeremiah Kioni’s faction and Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi.

“Any attempt to recognise Jubilee Party as a parliamentary party, under the present circumstances, is not only ill-advised but also a brazen contravention of the Constitution and the law,” Wandayi’s letter reads in part.

Kioni and David Murathe have already announced that the party has embarked on the process of having Chege and EALA MP Kanini Kega lose their seats.

“The Kenya Kwanza government has been bankrolling our former allies to destabilise the Jubilee party to ensure that Mt Kenya region is partyless and to punish our party leader Uhuru Kenyatta what is at play is democracy at stake and we shall fight tooth and mouth to stop that,” claimed Kioni

Murathe said that Jubilee legislators associating with Kenya Kwanza will be de-whipped from all committees of Parliament and their positions given to the loyal members, a decision that has been trashed by Kega faction who insist that Kioni’s camp was ousted in the NEC meeting earlier this year.

Sabina claimed the party was being dictated upon.

“Our faction wants to once and for all end the culture of political party ‘owners’ dictate for their own interests the direction of the party without consulting members and leaders. We are also keen on dealing with the culture of use and dump and that is why we have decided to say no, it is democracy at work. We want to straighten and sober the political party management,” she said.

