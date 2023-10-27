The Standard

Ruto appoints Joshua Kutuny Kecobo chair

By Fred Kagonye | 54m ago

President William Ruto has appointed former Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo).

Kutuny will replace journalist and former Nation Media Group Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu, who was appointed in 2019.

He will hold the position for a period of three years with effect from October 27, 2023.

“I William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appointed— Joshua Kutuny to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 27th October 2023,” says the Gazette Notice in part.

Kutuny a fierce critic of Ruto lost the Cherengany seat in the 2022 election while running on a Jubilee ticket to Wesly Korir who ran on a UDA ticket.

President Ruto also appointed former Chief of the Defence Forces Julius Karangi to be the new Chancellor of the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

Karangi who will begin his role on November 1 will be at the helm for a period of five years.

Prior to his appointment, Karangi chaired the National Council for Population and Development (NCPD).

Ruto also appointed Dr Sally Kosgei as the Chancellor of Taita Taveta University for a period of five years.

He also appointed Professor Paul Musili Wambua as the University of Embu Chancellor and Dr Fred Ojiambo the Kirinyaga University Chancellor both for a five-year period.

.

.

.

