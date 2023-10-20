President Ruto's 'mambo matatu' approach to new health plan

President William Ruto at the 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kericho. [Source, Ruto X]

Every Kenyan will now be treated for free at all Level 1, 2 and 3 dispensaries and health centres across the country, President William Ruto has said.

The Head of State, launching the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) plan at this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium, reiterated that no Kenyan will be left behind in treatment.

“At all Level 1, 2 and 3 dispensaries and health centres, every Kenyan will get treatment for free. The bill will be footed by the government through the Primary Health Care Fund,” said Ruto.

In his plan, Ruto also intends for every Kenyan getting treatment at health centres within their communities to be included in the day-to-day operation and management.

“Kenyans will be included in the running of those facilities. You will have a committee to resolve issues in dispensaries and health centres within your communities such as lack of medicine and health personnel,” he said.

“We have to bring to an end the present cases where people have to trek long distances looking for drugs.”

According to the Ruto, all health centres will also have their own funds, and will not be shared with other facilities.

He stated that unlike the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), the UHC monthly contributions will squarely depend on one's income, adding that those with no pay will be treated at any government hospital at no cost.

"No Kenyan will be left behind in this agenda. The cards we are going to issue will not have a limit, and if the limit is reached, then the Chronic Illness Fund will kick in and one will be attended to," Ruto assured.

He made the declarations, a day after assenting to four health bills aimed at revamping his campaign pledges.