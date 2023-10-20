Scores injured in Kericho Green Stadium stampede

A stampede occurred at one of the entrances to the Green Stadium in Kericho. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Several people were on Friday injured following a stampede at Kericho Green Stadium, the venue for this year's Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

Chaos erupted at Gate C in the early morning as eager attendees attempted to force their way into the stadium when a stampede occurred.

The injured victims were taken to Kericho Level Five Hospital.

A source within the hospital told The Standard that a significant number of patients had been admitted following the incident.

The stadium contractor handed the facility to the Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Thursday ahead of the celebrations.

There had been concerns over safety measures at the stadium.

At Gate C, a gaping hole concealed by wooden planks posed a serious hazard, adding to the chaotic circumstances.

To make matters worse, the stadium's surroundings were mired in ankle-deep mud, owing to heavy rainfall.

The stadium has a capacity of 10,000 people.