The Standard
Premium

Firearms board disowns police raid at Jomo's home

By John Muthoni | 1h ago
Uhuru Kenyatta’s son John Jomo Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

The mystery surrounding the raid of the home of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son deepened after the Firearms Licensing Board denied being involved.

 In its reply seen by The Standard, the board on Wednesday argued that it was neither interested in cancelling John Jomo Kenyatta’s gun licenses nor was it aware of the raid.

The board’s chair Rashid Yakub said he never sent police officers to Jomo’s home.

Further, he stated that he never asked police officers to order Jomo to surrender the guns he had.

 The senior officer said that he was a stranger to the July 21 drama adding that the board has never written any demand or orally directed that President Uhuru’s son’s license should be cancelled.

“I am a stranger to the happenings of July 21, 2023, and confirm that I did not instruct any police officers to raid the Applicant’s residence and the request by the so-called police officers to surrender his firearms and license is alien to me.

I confirm that the board has neither cancelled the applicant’s license nor impounded his firearms and the board does not intend to cancel his firearm license,” said Yakub.

At the same time, Attorney General Justin Muturi opposed the application filed by Jomo’s lawyer Fred Ngatia.

State lawyer Munene Wanjohi argued that the case was an abuse of the court process as the State does not intend to cancel Jomo’s licenses or confiscate his guns.

In his submissions, Jomo asserted that despite the denial by the board and the government, armed police officers raided his home and demanded that he surrender the firearms and his license.

Jomo said that he is sure that the persons who were at his 104 Windy Ridge house were members of the National Police Service.

“The first and second respondents (board and the AG) contend in their grounds of opposition that the applicant’s firearm license certificate has not been cancelled. The armed police officers’ singular purpose was to confiscate the applicant’s firearms. given that situation, the orders sought are merited,” said Jomo.

 According to Ngatia, the police’s actions are meant to attract publicity, which he says may be detrimental to his client’s safety. The case will be heard on December 5, this year.

Related Topics

Uhuru Kenyatta John Jomo Kenyatta Uhuru Kenyatta’s son Firearms Licensing Board
.

Latest Stories

Jada Pinkett calls Tupac her 'soulmate' says they had zero chemistry
Jada Pinkett calls Tupac her 'soulmate' says they had zero chemistry
News
By Vincent Kejitan
27 mins ago
Police vehicle burnt as accomplices fight to rescue notorious banditry suspect
Rift Valley
By Kenneth Gachuhi
33 mins ago
Kiptum's diet: What powers world record holder to victories
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Firearms board disowns police raid at Jomo's home
By John Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium Firearms board disowns police raid at Jomo's home
Victim or villian? Beauty queen's murder case sure to set precedent
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Premium Victim or villian? Beauty queen's murder case sure to set precedent
No longer at ease: Ruto and Gachagua on collision course
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Premium No longer at ease: Ruto and Gachagua on collision course
What happened to TP OK Jazz after Franco's final melody?
By Ben Ahenda 2 hrs ago
Premium What happened to TP OK Jazz after Franco's final melody?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved