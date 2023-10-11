King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit Kenya end month

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St James's Palace, London, on September 10, 2022. [AP]

Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla will visit Kenya from October 31 to November 3, the British embassy has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 11, the embassy said the four-day visit aims at celebrating and strengthening the relationship between Kenya and Britain.

“The visit is at the invitation of President Ruto and comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence. His Majesty’s first visit to a Commonwealth nation as King is therefore to the country in which Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began, having acceded to the throne in Kenya in February 1952."

Their Majesties’ are expected to meet President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, government officials, and other entities.

They will visit Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

The two will also tour a new museum dedicated to Kenya’s history and will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens, as well as visit the site of the declaration of Kenya’s independence in 1963.

In the four days, King Charles and Queen Camilla will also attend an event to celebrate the life and work of the late Nobel Laureate Professor Wangari Maathai, together with Wangari’s daughter, Wanjira Mathai.

Afterward, His Majesty will attend a technology showcase, meeting Kenyan entrepreneurs who are driving forward innovation in the country’s tech sector.

The Queen on the other end will meet survivors of sexual and gender-based violence to learn how they are supported.

This is King Charles III's first visit to a Commonwealth nation since his coronation.