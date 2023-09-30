The Standard

Quincy Timberlake sentenced to 11 years in prison over son's death

By Esther Nyambura and Agencies | 1h ago

Pictured: Quincy Timberlake and Esther Arunga. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Quincy Timberlake was Friday, September 29 sentenced to 11 years in prison.  

Timberlake pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in the death of his three-year-old son, Sinclair Timberlake who died in 2014.

He had pleaded guilty after he entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution hoping for a lesser sentence.

However, Justice Freeburn of the Brisbane Supreme Court in Australia rejected the defense’s plea saying that the matter should be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

Freeburn in his judgement said that Timberlake was jailed over the brutal and incomprehensible death of his son.

Prior to the judgement, Timberlake had spent over nine years in pre-custody and is set to be paroled with a supervision order in place.

He was also charged with murder three months after his son’s death. However, the Australian Prosecution Service withdrew the murder charge and opted to prefer manslaughter charges instead.

Quincy was married to former Kenyan TV star Esther Arunga, and they both initially said that their son had fallen down the stairs and died a short while later.

Twenty-six days later, Arunga however changed her statement claiming that Timberlake threw their son on the wall and stamped him on the stomach, a revelation consistent with the autopsy report.

According to her, Timberlake’s actions were provoked by after his imagination that the son had evil spirits hence the need to get rid of them in the manner that led to his death.

Arunga was charged with being an accessory to murder and was handed a 10-month jail term but was immediately freed on parole.

Related Topics

Quincy Timberlake Manslaughter Esther Arunga Murder
.

Latest Stories

Quincy Timberlake sentenced to 11 years in prison over son's death
Quincy Timberlake sentenced to 11 years in prison over son's death
National
By Esther Nyambura and Agencies
1 hr ago
Kikuyu elders dedicate new cultural centre in Nairobi
News
By Ferdinand Mwongela
2 hrs ago
FKF-PL: Nairobi City Stars roars to fourth after edging out Sofapaka
Football
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto, Raila talks face BBI test as three ask court to stop dialogue
By Julius Chepkwony 3 hrs ago
Premium Ruto, Raila talks face BBI test as three ask court to stop dialogue
I escaped on boda boda, former IEBC commissioner tells team
By Judah Ben-Hur 3 hrs ago
Premium I escaped on boda boda, former IEBC commissioner tells team
Maigo had premonition he would die after promotion, family says
By Erick Abuga and Kamore Maina 3 hrs ago
Premium Maigo had premonition he would die after promotion, family says
Sweet deal for MCAs in new pension scheme plan
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Premium Sweet deal for MCAs in new pension scheme plan
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved