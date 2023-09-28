Wafula Chebukati: I won't appear before Raila-Ruto talks team

Ex-IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati during IEBC stakeholders meeting in Nairobi on a forum to dialogue and evaluate the 2022 General Election on December 23, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has turned down a request to appear before the National Dialogue Committee.

Taking to X, (formerly Twitter) Chebukati said that former IEBC commissioners Professor Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu will also not make an appearance before the committee on Thursday, September 28.

According to Chebukati, the issues the committee wants them to discuss have already been dealt with, adding that a Commission of Inquiry should be formed to probe activities in the 2022 general elections.

“To participate would be to betray IEBC staff who were tortured, murdered, and a reward for impunity. Instead, a Commission of Inquiry should be formed,” he posted.

The former electoral agency chairperson tagged the two former commissioners in the post. Ex-commissioner Molu reposted.

Guliye’s last activity on the platform was on September 13, where he reposted a judgment of the Supreme Court in a case pitting the Commission against nominated MP Sabina Chege.

Chebukati, Molu, Guliye, and commissions CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan have been on record saying that the election was free and fair.

This has however been contested by the Azimio coalition led by Raila Odinga and Martha Karua who maintain that they defeated President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua in the 2022 polls.

They were expected to appear before the committee alongside former Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera as well as former commissioners Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, and Justus Nyang’aya.

The committee which is holding its sittings at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, has been collecting views from Kenyans on electoral justice and the cost of living.

It will also collect views on the fidelity to the Political Parties Act outlawing the meddling of parties by the ruling coalition or party and the entrenchment of the Constituency Development Fund as well as the offices of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Opposition leader in the constitution.

Already, former Attorney General Professor Githu Muigai and the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu have made their submissions.

Others expected to make an appearance are the Council of Governors, the Media Council of Kenya, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, and the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research Analysis as well as lobby groups Amnesty International and Transparency International.