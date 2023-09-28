The Standard

Wafula Chebukati: Why I won't appear before National Dialogue Committee

By Fred Kagonye | 1h ago
Ex-IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati during IEBC stakeholders meeting in Nairobi on a forum to dialogue and evaluate the 2022 General Election on December 23, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has turned down a request to appear before the National Dialogue Committee.

Taking to X, (formerly Twitter) Chebukati said that former IEBC commissioners Professor Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu will also not make an appearance before the committee on Thursday, September 28. 

According to Chebukati, the issues the committee wants them to discuss have already been dealt with, adding that a Commission of Inquiry should be formed to probe activities in the 2022 general elections.

“To participate would be to betray IEBC staff who were tortured, murdered, and a reward for impunity. Instead, a Commission of Inquiry should be formed,” he posted.

The former electoral agency chairperson tagged the two former commissioners in the post. Ex-commissioner Molu reposted.   

Guliye’s last activity on the platform was on September 13, where he reposted a judgment of the Supreme Court in a case pitting the Commission against nominated MP Sabina Chege.

Chebukati, Molu, Guliye, and commissions CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan have been on record saying that the election was free and fair.

This has however been contested by the Azimio coalition led by Raila Odinga and Martha Karua who maintain that they defeated President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua in the 2022 polls.

They were expected to appear before the committee alongside former Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera as well as former commissioners Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, and Justus Nyang’aya.

The committee which is holding its sittings at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, has been collecting views from Kenyans on electoral justice and the cost of living.

It will also collect views on the fidelity to the Political Parties Act outlawing the meddling of parties by the ruling coalition or party and the entrenchment of the Constituency Development Fund as well as the offices of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Opposition leader in the constitution.

Already, former Attorney General Professor Githu Muigai and the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu have made their submissions.

Others expected to make an appearance are the Council of Governors, the Media Council of Kenya, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, and the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research Analysis as well as lobby groups Amnesty International and Transparency International.

Related Topics

Wafula Chebukati Former IEBC Commissioners National Dialogue Commitee Abdi Guliye
.

Latest Stories

New KCSE grading system raises mixed reactions
New KCSE grading system raises mixed reactions
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
35 mins ago
Government ready for El Nio rains, says Gachagua
Environment & Climate
By David Njaaga
51 mins ago
Omanyala spotted in studio recording gospel song
News
By Vincent Kejitan
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scorecard: Gachagua's mixed bag of fortunes in tea, coffee reforms
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Scorecard: Gachagua's mixed bag of fortunes in tea, coffee reforms
Fresh pain for Kenyans as cement makers hike prices
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Fresh pain for Kenyans as cement makers hike prices
Penalty on club elicits debate on data protection and privacy laws
By Boniface Mithika 1 hr ago
Premium Penalty on club elicits debate on data protection and privacy laws
Safety concerns as boda boda riders ditch petrol for cooking gas
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Safety concerns as boda boda riders ditch petrol for cooking gas
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved