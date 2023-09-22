I'm sorry, Mishra now tells Ruto for going against him in last year's polls

Former Kesses MP Swarup Mishra. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Former Kesses MP Swarup Mishra has apologised to President William Ruto for going against him in the last General Election.

In a statement Friday, Mishra said the Kalenjin community had honoured him.

“To my kinsmen, the Kalenjin nation, Kenyans and to President Ruto, I once again offer my sincere apologies for any past wrongdoings and missteps,” said the one-time MP, months after he joined the President's UDA.

Mishra defended his seat as an independent candidate but lost to UDA’s Julius Rono.

In May, the businessman who owns Mediheal Hospitals joined the ruling party and was received by Secretary-General Cleophas Malala.

Mishra said Ruto had the vision to place Kenya on the global stage as the premier investment destination, and noted that it was “commendable and speaks volumes of his faith in the potential and prowess of our great nation”.

The former legislator also praised the President’s stand on climate change.