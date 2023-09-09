The Standard
Premium

Anne Amadi's tenure as Judiciary chief registrar set to end after 10 years

By Patrick Beja | 1h ago
Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi is set to retire.

The outgoing chief registrar, who has served in the position for 10 years, listed increased number of courts, personnel and automation as some of the highlights of her achievements.

Speaking during the judges' colloquium in Mombasa, Amadi said the Judiciary was plagued by inadequate funding  but that more Kenyans had been able to access justice.

Amadi leaves office in December after working under chief justices Dr Willy Mutunga, David Maraga and now Martha Koome.

Amadi said since Janurary 2014 when she took over office, 128 courts and sub-registries have been established.

They include two sub-registries for the Supreme Court, six sub-registries for the Court of Appeal, 25 high county stations, nine high court sub-registries, 10 environment and land court stations and two ELC sub-registries.

The 2023 Annual Judges' Colloquium, which brings together all judges to share on jurisprudence, ends today.

Related Topics

Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi Anne Amadi Tenure
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan-born author on Booker Prize longlist
Kenyan-born author on Booker Prize longlist
Arts and Culture
By Ferdinand Mwongela
15 mins ago
Earthquake Shakes Morocco; More Than 820 Dead
Africa
By VOA
19 mins ago
Leaders call for peace following deadly inter-clan clashes in Wajir
North Eastern
By Mohamed Saman
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Anne Amadi's tenure as Judiciary chief registrar set to end after 10 years
By Patrick Beja 1 hr ago
Premium Anne Amadi's tenure as Judiciary chief registrar set to end after 10 years
Raila terms rebel MPs traitors as bipartisan talks face hurdle
By Anne Atieno 1 hr ago
Premium Raila terms rebel MPs traitors as bipartisan talks face hurdle
No reprieve as Supreme Court refuses to suspend Ruto taxes
By Paul Ogemba 1 hr ago
Premium No reprieve as Supreme Court refuses to suspend Ruto taxes
Long, tortuous journey of crafting laws to bring order in sugar sub-sector continues
By Robert Amalemba 1 hr ago
Premium Long, tortuous journey of crafting laws to bring order in sugar sub-sector continues
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved