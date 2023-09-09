Anne Amadi's tenure as Judiciary chief registrar set to end after 10 years

Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi . [Samson Wire, Standard]

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi is set to retire.

The outgoing chief registrar, who has served in the position for 10 years, listed increased number of courts, personnel and automation as some of the highlights of her achievements.

Speaking during the judges' colloquium in Mombasa, Amadi said the Judiciary was plagued by inadequate funding but that more Kenyans had been able to access justice.

Amadi leaves office in December after working under chief justices Dr Willy Mutunga, David Maraga and now Martha Koome.

Amadi said since Janurary 2014 when she took over office, 128 courts and sub-registries have been established.

They include two sub-registries for the Supreme Court, six sub-registries for the Court of Appeal, 25 high county stations, nine high court sub-registries, 10 environment and land court stations and two ELC sub-registries.

The 2023 Annual Judges' Colloquium, which brings together all judges to share on jurisprudence, ends today.