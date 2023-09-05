In pictures: More Heads of State, delegates descend on Nairobi as Climate Summit enters day 2

Various Heads of State, Governments and dignitaries from across Africa continue streaming in at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) in Nairobi for the historic Africa Climate Summit that is on its second day today.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is among Kenyan government officials who are receiving the delegates at KICC where President William Ruto is expected to address the summit.
Among those who have arrived include; Ghana President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, Rwanda's Paul Kagame, Ethiopia President Sahle-Work Zewde, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Libya leader Mohamed al-Menfi, his Sierra Leone counterpart Julius Maada Wonie Bio.
Others are Eritrea President Isaias Afwerki, South Sudan's Salva Kiir Mayardit, and Comoros President Azali Assoumani, among others.
Interestingly, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali has made his first appearance in Nairobi after President Ruto attempted to erase the country's presence in Kenya earlier this year.
United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, and the European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are also in attendance.
COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber is also in Nairobi for the summit and is expected to make a major declaration on Tuesday, September 5.
The climate summit enters day two, with several outcomes expected as African leaders and climate stakeholders stamp foot on the impact of climate change on the continent.
Additional information by Mwangi Maina and Purity Museo