In pictures: More Heads of State, delegates descend on Nairobi as Climate Summit enters day 2

President Samia Suluhu of Tanzania arrives at KICC, Nairobi. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

Various Heads of State, Governments and dignitaries from across Africa continue streaming in at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) in Nairobi for the historic Africa Climate Summit that is on its second day today.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is among Kenyan government officials who are receiving the delegates at KICC where President William Ruto is expected to address the summit. Azimio leader Raila Odinga arrives for the Africa Climate Summit that is being held at KICC. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

Among those who have arrived include; Ghana President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, Rwanda's Paul Kagame, Ethiopia President Sahle-Work Zewde, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Libya leader Mohamed al-Menfi, his Sierra Leone counterpart Julius Maada Wonie Bio.

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry arrives at KICC, Nairobi for the Summit. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

Others are Eritrea President Isaias Afwerki, South Sudan's Salva Kiir Mayardit, and Comoros President Azali Assoumani, among others. President European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen addressing the Africa Climate summit. [SilasOtieno, Standard]

Interestingly, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali has made his first appearance in Nairobi after President Ruto attempted to erase the country's presence in Kenya earlier this year.

Chairpeson AU commision Moussa Faki addresing the Africa Climate Summit. [Silas Otieno,Standard]

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, and the European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are also in attendance.

COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber is also in Nairobi for the summit and is expected to make a major declaration on Tuesday, September 5.

The climate summit enters day two, with several outcomes expected as African leaders and climate stakeholders stamp foot on the impact of climate change on the continent. Azimio leader Raila Odinga at the Summit. [Stafford Odengo, Standard]

Additional information by Mwangi Maina and Purity Museo