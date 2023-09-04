The Standard

Ruto: Government to release sh7.2 billion to counties for climate initiates

By Sharon Wanga | 40m ago
President William Ruto makes an address at the Africa Climate Summit 23 on Tuesday, September 4. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

President William Ruto has released a sum of sh7.2 billion to counties that will be used to finance climate action initiatives. 

The president made the announcement on Monday, September 4, during the Africa Climate Summit.

"The goal of the National Climate Action Plan is to align climate action in Kenya with the government's development agenda as articulated in the economy as well as vision 2030. Climate change action in Kenya remains hampered by serious resource constraints," Ruto said.

While announcing the disbursement of funds, the president vowed to deal with any government official who would be caught misappropriating the funds.

Ruto stated that Kenya had partnered with other stakeholders including World Bank, governments of Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Netherlands, to raise the funds.

"The implementation of our updated NDCs require $62 billion to assess this level of funding, it is critical for us to collaborate with a broad coalition of stakeholders led by development partners, implementing various projects and programs," he said.

The president also launched the Long Time Low Carbon emission developed amendment to provide the exploration of the full potential of markets in Kenya in order to access adequate financing for effective climate action. 

He highlighted a website program that is being used to finance locally led climate action citing achievements like  establishment of fundamental private action institutions in counties including county climate change legislation, and regulatory frameworks.

On her part, Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Anne Waiguru vowed that the funds will be used appropriately.

“County governments are committed to enhancing county planning, budgeting and execution of allocated resources for climate action through actual investment in climate adaptation and mitigation by realigning resources within and across sectors to effectively address local needs and align with national priorities for effective service delivery,” said Waiguru.

.

