Nancy Kigunzu at the JKIA Law courts in Nairobi on August 22, 2023. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Police have been granted five days to hold narcotics suspect Nancy Kigunzu alias Mathe wa Ngara to allow them complete investigations.

JKIA Magistrate Angela Njeri Thuku granted the orders after deferring her ruling to Wednesday.

Kigunzu will be arraigned on Monday, August 28.