The Standard

One dead, three injured in suspected gas explosion in Eastleigh

By Francis Odee and Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Witnesses surround Igbaro Plaza in Eastleigh, Nairobi, after a suspected gas explosion on Monday, August 14. [Francis Odee, Standard]

One person has died and three others are injured following a suspected gas explosion on the second floor of Igbaro Plaza in Eastleigh, Nairobi. 

Buruburu police commander Francis Kamau confirmed the 2pm incident to journalists on Monday.

The three who suffered injuries were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for emergency care.

Kamau, while making the address, said a resident had called in someone to repair the gas when the unfortunate incident took place.

“We called anti-terror experts to establish the cause of the explosion and they concluded that the explosion was caused by the gas,” said Kamau.

The Police Commander also stated that the gas cylinder would be treated as an exhibit

The National Disaster Management Unit and Construction experts also arrived at the scene to assess the damage.

Journalists were, however, denied entry to the building.

Related Topics

Gas explosion Gas explosion at Eastleigh Igbaro Plaza
.

Latest Stories

Safaricom takes battle to banks with new Sh500,000 M-Pesa limit
Safaricom takes battle to banks with new Sh500,000 M-Pesa limit
Business
By Brian Ngugi
36 mins ago
One dead, three injured in suspected gas explosion in Eastleigh
Nairobi
By Francis Odee and Stephanie Wangari
1 hr ago
Taiwan's Vice President says island will stand firm in face of China threats
Asia
By VOA
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

State admits unable to trace substandard sugar
By Benjamin Imende 2 hrs ago
Premium State admits unable to trace substandard sugar
US hand in Ruto, Raila talks
By Edwin Nyarangi and Jacob Ng’etich 2 hrs ago
Premium US hand in Ruto, Raila talks
One year on, hustlers feeling the heat of Ruto's bottom-up economic model
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Premium One year on, hustlers feeling the heat of Ruto's bottom-up economic model
Ruto's tour of Mt Kenya and why he is unlikely to become 'Kikuyu king'
By Macharia Munene 2 hrs ago
Premium Ruto's tour of Mt Kenya and why he is unlikely to become 'Kikuyu king'
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved