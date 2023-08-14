One dead, three injured in suspected gas explosion in Eastleigh

Witnesses surround Igbaro Plaza in Eastleigh, Nairobi, after a suspected gas explosion on Monday, August 14. [Francis Odee, Standard]

One person has died and three others are injured following a suspected gas explosion on the second floor of Igbaro Plaza in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Buruburu police commander Francis Kamau confirmed the 2pm incident to journalists on Monday.

The three who suffered injuries were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for emergency care.

Kamau, while making the address, said a resident had called in someone to repair the gas when the unfortunate incident took place.

“We called anti-terror experts to establish the cause of the explosion and they concluded that the explosion was caused by the gas,” said Kamau.

The Police Commander also stated that the gas cylinder would be treated as an exhibit

The National Disaster Management Unit and Construction experts also arrived at the scene to assess the damage.

Journalists were, however, denied entry to the building.