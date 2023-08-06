President Ruto responds to claims of micromanaging cabinet

President William Ruto during the Interdenominational Sunday service at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County on August 06, 2023. [PSC, Standard]

President William Ruto has refuted claims that he is micromanaging his Cabinet Secretaries, hence, instilling fear in them.

Speaking today during an Inooro TV interview, Ruto said he is interested in making sure every ministry in his government succeeds hence his involvement.

“I have a good working relationship with my cabinet secretaries so far. Some [people] have labelled me a micromanager or being very hands-on. But the reason I am very particular is that when a Principal Secretary or Cabinet Secretary fails, I have failed too.

"I have an interest in making sure every Cabinet Secretary/Permanent Secretary succeeds. Their success is my success. My success is the success of Kenya," said Ruto.

He was seemingly responding to former Cherangany Member of Parliament Kirpruto arap Kirwa who opined that Ruto could hinder the performance of government officials by his 'micro-management' style of leadership.

"The leadership style of President William Ruto is slightly different. I've said it before; he is a micromanager. So, he will spend a lot of time micromanaging a department such that ministers are in perpetual fear," Kirwa said during a discussion on K24 TV.

"When you are under perpetual fear, you're not likely to make the right decision because he appointed a team of politicians," he added.

But Ruto remains adamant that nothing will hinder him from delivering his manifesto.

Last week, president Ruto presided over the signing of one-year performance contract and put on notice underperforming officials.

"I find that many of you don't even know what is going on in your ministries or department. You have very scant information. The moment I know more than you in your ministry, then, you must begin to understand that something is very wrong. Because, by Constitution, you are supposed to advise me," Ruto said.