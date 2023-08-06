The Standard

President Ruto responds to claims of micromanaging cabinet

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
President William Ruto during the Interdenominational Sunday service at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County on August 06, 2023. [PSC, Standard]

President William Ruto has refuted claims that he is micromanaging his Cabinet Secretaries, hence, instilling fear in them.

Speaking today during an Inooro TV interview, Ruto said he is interested in making sure every ministry in his government succeeds hence his involvement.

“I have a good working relationship with my cabinet secretaries so far. Some [people] have labelled me a micromanager or being very hands-on. But the reason I am very particular is that when a Principal Secretary or Cabinet Secretary fails, I have failed too.

"I have an interest in making sure every Cabinet Secretary/Permanent Secretary succeeds. Their success is my success. My success is the success of Kenya," said Ruto.

He was seemingly responding to former Cherangany Member of Parliament Kirpruto arap Kirwa who opined that Ruto could hinder the performance of government officials by his 'micro-management' style of leadership.

"The leadership style of President William Ruto is slightly different. I've said it before; he is a micromanager. So, he will spend a lot of time micromanaging a department such that ministers are in perpetual fear," Kirwa said during a discussion on K24 TV.

"When you are under perpetual fear, you're not likely to make the right decision because he appointed a team of politicians," he added.

But Ruto remains adamant that nothing will hinder him from delivering his manifesto.

Last week, president Ruto presided over the signing of one-year performance contract and put on notice underperforming officials. 

"I find that many of you don't even know what is going on in your ministries or department. You have very scant information. The moment I know more than you in your ministry, then, you must begin to understand that something is very wrong. Because, by Constitution, you are supposed to advise me," Ruto said.

Related Topics

President William Ruto Cabinet Secretaries Ruto micromanager
.

Latest Stories

Ruto responds to claims of micromanaging cabinet
Ruto responds to claims of micromanaging cabinet
Politics
By Stephanie Wangari
1 hr ago
Sakaja's school feeding program kitchens near completion
Nairobi
By Samson Wire
3 hrs ago
It's double joy as twins speak of stories of their unbreakable bonds
National
By Stephen Rutto
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fight over venue, time threaten Raila-Ruto talks
By Josphat Thiongó 4 hrs ago
Premium Fight over venue, time threaten Raila-Ruto talks
Raila will end up in Bondo, Ruto tells Mt Kenya
By Ndung'u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Premium Raila will end up in Bondo, Ruto tells Mt Kenya
Kega: Azimio's loss in State House contest was a blessing in disguise
By Brian Otieno 4 hrs ago
Premium Kega: Azimio's loss in State House contest was a blessing in disguise
Did Ruto corner Raila in Mombasa?
By Biketi Kikechi 4 hrs ago
Premium Did Ruto corner Raila in Mombasa?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved