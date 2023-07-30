The Standard

Azimio reveals details of Raila, Ruto meeting chaired by former head of state

By Winfrey Owino | 28m ago
Azimio la Umoja Coalition leaders at a past press briefing. [File, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja Coalition leaders have revealed details of a meeting between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Once political allies, President Ruto and the Azimio leader have differed politically mainly over the high cost of living and the 2022 General Election results.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 30 afternoon, the leaders say the duo had a meeting, that was chaired by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

However, Peter Munya has told journalists that no talks or negotiations happened as the trio only discussed and planned on when to begin talks.

“In that spirit, we sanctioned a meeting between our leadership and that of Kenya Kwanza, under the facilitation of H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo.” Azimio's statement read by Peter Munya reads in part.

“This initial meeting was to prepare the ground for honest discussions of the issues we have been raising and those that Kenya Kwanza feels like raising. The meeting was therefore a talk about envisaged talks.”

Additionally, the leaders have disowned a joint statement released by National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wa, claiming it was one-sided.

“Kenya Kwanza released a one-sided statement signed by Hon. Kimani Ichung’wa that they claimed to incorporate our views. We disown the statement by Hon. Ichungwa. Azimio had nothing to do with it. Its contents were those of Kenya Kwanza,”

Furthermore, the opposition coalition has maintained that it will not have any talks with the government if it does not include the high cost of living, audit of the IEBC systems, and inclusivity.

During an interdenominational church service in Ukunda, Kwale County, President Ruto hinted at meeting opposition leaders saying they agreed on peace.

However, some of the president’s key allies like National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wa have reiterated that there will be no handshake with the opposition leaders.

“I can confirm to the nation that we’re not in a business of any handshake with the opposition, and there’s no discussion about power-sharing...” he says at a church service at Alliance High School, Kiambu County.

On Saturday, July 29, Ichung'wah took to his social media pages and shared details on alleged consultations made to resolve the standoff between the government and its opposition.

He added that Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio coalitions had agreed to establish a ten-member committee with each side having 5 representatives.

Azimio has distanced itself from the claims.

