'We don't need Suluhu to resolve our internal issues,' MP Silvanus Osoro tells Raila

National Assembly Majority Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro has criticized Opposition leader Raila Odinga for wanting to involve Tanzania President Samia Suluhu in resolving Kenya’s internal issues.

Speaking during an agricultural meeting in Nyamira County on Thursday, July 28, Osoro said that the issues can be solved locally hence no reason for external mediation.

“I want to tell Raila Odinga that if you want to talk about the high cost of living, you do not need Samia Suluhu to come. She has her own country to manage. So you want her to come to Kenya and meet with Ruto to talk about the cost of beans when she has her own in Tanzania?” the South Mugirango MP posed.

The hard-hitting Osoro also said that if Odinga wants to talk to the President, then he should join him in his county development tours where he will be granted space to talk to him publicly.

“I want to tell Odinga that as we speak, Ruto is in the Coast region. If you want to talk to him, go there and they will definitely give you a microphone to address him,” he said.

His statement comes days after Odinga accused Ruto of failing to meet his Tanzanian counterpart whom he had allegedly invited.

According to Odinga, Suluhu was to chair mediation talks between the Head of State and himself [Odinga]. He would later claim that Ruto was a no-show.

The Government has however denied claims that Suluhu was in the country at the invitation of the President to mediate talks between the duo.

“Every Head of State who visits the country follows the existing established protocols that are always handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, this is not to say that a president can or not come to Kenya for a holiday or private business,” State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed told journalists on Wednesday.