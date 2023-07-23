Senator Omtatah's office raided

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah's office that was broken into by unknown people on July 23, 2023. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Questions abound over the raid at Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah's office by unknown people in the wee hours of Saturday night.

The raiders ransacked the office and made away with computers and other electronics whose value is yet to be determined.

The unknown people broke into his Busia office at Korinda area.

According to Omtatah’s office Manager Becker Ogot, the incident happened at around 2am.

“Our office has been broken into by unknown people. They stole a television set, a computer, confidential documents and a flash disk, “said Ogot.

He added: “We are preparing an inventory of the items and try to find out what has been stolen because some small things like flash disks might look like they are not valuable but they contain confidential information,"

Ogot called upon the security agencies to move with speed and bring to book the people behind the 'heinous act'.

Ogot said the incident came when they were assessing and looking into matters pending bills before they could compile the report and make it public.

According to Omtatah's landlord, Jacob Ikomero, they hope the security agencies will launch an investigation and arrest those behind the incident.

“They broke into the office through a window at around 2am and managed to get away with electronics before proceeding to a neighbor’s house where they again stole some items,” said Ikomero.

Mr Omtatah, the Busia Senator told the media that he doesn't know the motive of the raid

'I don’t want to speculate for now' He said.

Busia County Commissioner Kipchumba Rutto confirmed the incident.

Mr Rutto said that the police have already launched investigations into the matter to bring to book the culprits.

The Busia senator has been a thorn in government after he went to court to challenge the implementation of the controversial Finance Act, 2023, which the courts have acted in the affirmative.