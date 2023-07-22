Kindiki: We recovered 23 firearms in raids on three homes in Karen

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki present his views when he appeared before the Senate Ad Hoc Committee investigating the Shakahola deaths on July 11, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says 23 firearms were recovered during a police raid in three homes in Karen, Nairobi, on Friday.

Kithure in a statement, the CS said they suspect occupants of the raided homes are supplying weapons used in the recent anti-government protests.

“Security intelligence has established that some of the weapons, including firearms and other crude weapons, have been used to fuel violence during violent riots. We believe they are supplied by a wide network of civilian firearm holders and leaders of known criminal gangs,” said Kindiki.

“Today afternoon, an operation has been going on targeting three homesteads within the Karen area where a total of 23 firearms, some of which are suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept," he said on Friday.

Among the homes raided was that of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Jomo Kenyatta.

Kindiki says Jomo’s house was among those suspected to have firearms, not only for supporting violent protests but also for other illegal activities.

However, former President Uhuru Kenyatta believes the raid on his son’s home is directly linked to his relationship with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

According to him, if the government has an issue with him they should stop attacking his family and instead face him as an individual.

“What has my mother got to do with it? What do my children have to do with it? The fact that I have been silent does not mean I am scared. I am ready to protect my family with all I have and if it’s me you want, come for me,” said Uhuru in a jibe directed to President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

Kindiki however says that the raid was purely for security purposes and is part of a nationwide operation that aims at ensuring the country is safe and stable.