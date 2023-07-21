Where Azimio plans to meet on day three of demonstrations

Police Arrests some of the protestors in Kisii town during Anti-Government protests. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The Azimio la Umoja coalition plans to meet at three locations in Nairobi County as their three-day anti-government protests come to a close.

The announcement was made by the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) on its Twitter account.

The coalition announced to its supporters that they will converge at the Jeevanjee Gardens at the CBD, Imara Daima grounds in Embakasi South Constituency and the Kamukunji grounds in Kibera.

According to the coalition, people should converge at the said locations from 10:00am.

This will be the last day of three-day anti-government protests organized by the Azimio coalition against President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration over the high cost of living.

The announcement comes as some leaders from the coalition were arraigned in court following their arrest in connection with the protests.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino together with five other people were on Friday morning, July 21, granted Sh100,000 bail or Sh200,000 bond after Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Lucas Onyina. The court ruled that the state did not produce enough evidence against them.

Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga and the Kilifi County Assembly Speaker Teddy Mwambire who were arraigned in court in Mombasa are also waiting to know their fate after they spent the night at the Shimo la Tewa prison.

The government has been criticized heavily over its reaction to the protests with lobby groups blaming the police for human rights abuses.

According to Amnesty International, 30 people have been killed since the protests began in March 2023.