Embakasi East MP Babu Owino taken to court

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has handcuffs removed at a Milimani Law Courts on January 2020. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been taken to the Milimani Law Courts holding cells where he is waiting for arraignment.

The state intends to charge the legislator with alleged unlawful assembly and subversion.

According to his lawyers Ndegwa Njiru and Duncan Okatch the MP was arrested on Tuesday night at the Jomo Kenyatta Internationl Airport on his way back from Mombasa.

He was then taken to the Wanguru police station where he was held until he was transferred to the Nairobi Area Police Station.

The lawyers claimed that the MP has gone for 72 hours without food and that he had been denied access to his medicine.

They accused the state of intimidation saying that their client was being held unlawfully.