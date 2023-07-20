Kilifi Chief Officer for Fisheries Rahab Karisa stabbed to death at her home

Kilifi Chief Officer for Fisheries and Blue Economy Rahab Karisa was killed in her home. [Courtesy]

Police in Kilifi are investigating the murder of the county’s chief officer for Fisheries and Blue Economy, Rahab Karisa, who was found dead in her home on Thursday, July 20.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Rahab was allegedly stabbed to death by her house help who has since gone missing.

Confirming the incident, Kilifi County Police Commander Fatuma Hadi said that the house help is still at large and that the deceased had just returned to her home from an overseas trip.

“Yes, she was stabbed and bled to death. We are closely following the case and already planning to interview a few witnesses including those who heard the commotion,” Fatuma told The Standard on the phone.

The deceased's body has since been moved to the Kilifi Hospital mortuary.