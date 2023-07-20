The Standard

Kilifi Chief Officer for Fisheries Rahab Karisa stabbed to death at her home

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago
Kilifi Chief Officer for Fisheries and Blue Economy Rahab Karisa was killed in her home. [Courtesy]

Police in Kilifi are investigating the murder of the county’s chief officer for Fisheries and Blue Economy, Rahab Karisa, who was found dead in her home on Thursday, July 20.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Rahab was allegedly stabbed to death by her house help who has since gone missing.

Confirming the incident, Kilifi County Police Commander Fatuma Hadi said that the house help is still at large and that the deceased had just returned to her home from an overseas trip.

“Yes, she was stabbed and bled to death. We are closely following the case and already planning to interview a few witnesses including those who heard the commotion,” Fatuma told The Standard on the phone.

The deceased's body has since been moved to the Kilifi Hospital mortuary.

Related Topics

Rahab Karisa House help Crime Murder
.

Latest Stories

Kagan MCA among those arrested during maandamano in Homa Bay
Kagan MCA among those arrested during maandamano in Homa Bay
Nyanza
By James Omoro
32 mins ago
In pictures: Day 2 of anti-government protests in Kenya
National
By Stephanie Wangari
39 mins ago
If demos are over cost of living, Raila-Ruto talks can't end them
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

'Kingpins' in public service aiding graft
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Premium 'Kingpins' in public service aiding graft
Babies dying, patients poorly fed amid negligence at Naivasha Level IV Hospital
By Antony Gitonga and Daniel Chege 2 hrs ago
Premium Babies dying, patients poorly fed amid negligence at Naivasha Level IV Hospital
Why Nancy Karigithu easily lost global maritime post to Panamanian
By Patrick Beja 2 hrs ago
Premium Why Nancy Karigithu easily lost global maritime post to Panamanian
Azimio top brass missing in action as police take on protesters
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Premium Azimio top brass missing in action as police take on protesters

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved