Kericho MCAs walk out of President William Ruto's event

A section of Kericho Members of the County Assembly staged a protest and walked out on President William Ruto’s Sh1.3 billion Kimugu Water Project commissioning [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

Kericho Members of County Assembly (MCAs) on Wednesday walked out of a President William Ruto event citing harassment by his security detail.

The event was organized by Kericho Governor Eric Mutai and President Ruto was set to commission the Sh1.2 billion Duka Moja and Kimugu water projects.

They alleged that President Ruto’s security and handlers kicked them out of the project precincts saying it was for security purposes.

President Ruto was yet to arrive at the event when they staged the walkout.

The projects were constructed through a joint partnership between the Kericho County government and the national government.

The Project has a 50km pipeline which will be used to supply clean water to households in Belgut, Ainamoi and Kipkeloin East estimated to be over 200,000.

According to Mutai, the project is expected to supply 13 million litres of water on a daily basis.