Government closes day schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu in anticipation of Azimio protests

The government has announced the closure of day schools in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu counties ahead of the Azimio protests on Wednesday.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and his Interior counterpart Kithure Kindiki said credible security intelligence indicated that criminal elements planning to unleash terror and violence on the public tomorrow intend to engage in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools within Nairobi and Mombasa cities.

"As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of school children, it has been decided that all day Primary and Secondary schools within Nairobi and Mombasa cities shall remain closed tomorrow," Machogu and Kindiki said in a statement.

They said the opening dates would be announced upon assessment of the security situation in the country.

"The Ministry of Education shall announce the resumption of learning in the aforementioned schools upon assessment of the security situation in the course of tomorrow."

The statement from the government comes even as Azimio leaders have vowed to proceed with the countrywide protest against the high cost of living, among other things.

Teachers have warned that learners may lose up to 20 hours of lessons in the planned three-day anti-government protest. Primary school learners will lose 14 hours, while those in secondary school will waste about 20 hours of teaching and learning.

At the same time, demonstrators have been asked to keep off learning institutions as details emerged that Azimio coalition's planned protests start on Wednesday.

Kenya School Heads of Association chairman Kahi Indimuli said learners stand to lose more if protests are not stopped and called for negotiations between the opposition and government.

He also asked the police to exercise restraint when controlling protesters and desist from throwing tear gas in institutions.

"Most primary schools have children who don't have the skills and knowledge on how to react in such situations. In secondary schools, it may cause a stampede that can have devastating effects," he said.

Mr. Indimuli spoke in his Machakos High school office. He said the demonstrations will affect schools for the fourth time since the new term began in May.

Schools opened on May 8 and will close on August 11 for two weeks. While some institutions partially operate with a fraction of the total student and teacher population, others completely close doors during the demonstration.

This now shines the light on the effects of the protest on teaching and learning as it could possibly slow down coverage of the syllabus.

On Tuesday, education stakeholders decried the effects of the demonstration on teaching and learning.

Kenya Primary School Heads Association chairperson Johnson Nzioka warned of 'significant disruption' that has so far been occasioned by the protests.

He said 70 percent of learners attend primary and secondary day schools, and they are the most affected.

"Increased tension from previous protests has resulted in some learners and teachers skipping school, and this slows down teaching and learning, ultimately leading to delayed coverage of the syllabus," Nzioka told The Standard.

Other stakeholders warned the damage could be long-lasting. Without access to education, children and young people could be prone to abuse and violence.

On Tuesday, they called on the two warring parties to tone down political tension. Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary-general Collins Oyuu said the ongoing demonstrations had resulted in a loss of learning time.

"One might think that an hour lost in the learning process is something that is not important, but what we lose in one day of teaching translates to effects and affects the end result and even the examination of our children," Oyuu said.

He further condemned the violence meted out on some learning institutions in the last demonstrations.

Last week, police lobbed a tear gas canister in Kihumbuini Primary School in Kangemi, putting at least 50 learners in the hospital.

"Nobody, no genuine teacher can see this as interesting; some of them shed tears, let alone parents of those children," said Oyuu.