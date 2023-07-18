The Standard

Envoys from 13 countries call for a dialogue between Ruto and Odinga

By Sharon Wanga | 28m ago

Protesters charging at Police at Mlolongo on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. [Samson Wire, Standard].

 Ambassadors and High commissioners from 13 countries have called for dialogue between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

They condemned the violence witnessed in anti-government demonstrations by Azimio la Umoja that have been taking place in the country and are set to resume on Wednesday, July 19.

In a joint statement, they expressed their concern about the level of violence witnessed during the protests.

The statement was issued by; the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine.

The countries have pledged their support to the parties in a bid to find constructive and peaceful solutions.

“We are saddened by the loss of life and concerned by high levels of violence, including the use of live rounds and the destruction of property, during the recent demonstrations,” the statement reads in part.

They urged the aggrieved parties to solve their issues amicably to avoid more loss of lives.

“We recognize the daily hardship faced by many Kenyans and urge all parties to table their concerns through meaningful dialogue and resolve their differences peacefully to build the nation together, ensuring no further loss of life,” it added.

However, Odinga and the Azimio coalition have pledged to carry on with their 3 days planned protests despite intervention from different groups to call it off.

"Going forward, the peaceful protests will now be held on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week, in line with the requests from the public," the coalition stated in an earlier statement.

