Kenyans on edge as Ruto goes for Uhuru over resumption of demos

When former President Uhuru Kenyatta shook hands with President-elect William Ruto at State House, Nairobi ahead of swearing-in ceremony. [PCS]

Investigations into anti-government protests are now targeting former President Uhuru Kenyatta to establish if he may have played any role.

Kenyatta was in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo,for a peace meeting when Azimio resumed protests on Wednesday last week.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga called for nationwide demonstrations against the high cost of living and the Finance Act, 2023.

The former president is the Azimio Council Chairman but does not attend the coalition meetings.

The Standard has learned that a meeting of security chiefs on Saturday night resolved to lay bare the details of the planning and execution of Wednesday protests including the money trail.

Speaking in Tharaka Nithi on Thursday last week, President William Ruto expressed displeasure with the anti-government protests saying the “two handshake brothers” were behind the chaos.

“I want to tell my friends, the handshake people. I know you very well. You are orchestrating anarchy in the republic of Kenya. You are financing chaos because you want to keep this country in the chains of hunger and poverty,” he claimed.

Kenya Kwanza leaders took cue in accusing the former President of allegedly being behind the chaos.

But the Azimio leadership denounced claims that the mass action plan was being financed saying that the decision by the police to violently break up protests sparked chaos.

Credible sources told The Standard that the investigations are also focusing on the role money played in the demos, and its source.

Early this year, a series of consultative meetings were held in Kiambu which security agencies suspect were meant to whip up emotions of residents, majority of whom supported President Ruto’s UDA during the elections.

In April and June, university student’s unions began to revitalize, raising suspicions in government circles that they were being prepared for national political causes.

While Wednesday’s widespread protests gripped the nation, it was no surprise to security agencies that had been tracking the mobilisation efforts.

Investigators are, however, having a difficult time placing the former president at the centre of things given his hands-off approach to political activities.

Previously, Kenyatta delivered his subtle political messages thorough embattled Jubilee vice chairman and former Gatanga MP David Murathe.

Yesterday, Murathe told The Standard that the former President Kenyatta has retired and did not have any interest in politics as he had indicated.

“What interest does Uhuru have to frustrate his successor? The Constitution does not allow him to vie for any seat, so he is enjoying his retirement and I don’t understand why they keep on mentioning his name,” said Murathe.

Murathe said the government had its right to pursue whatever taxation measure they wanted to raise money to run the country.

“They need to come to their senses and say we need to raise money, how do we go about it in a way that does not hurt the common man,” he said.

He said Kenya Kwanza and Azimio need to stop the grandstanding and save the country from sliding into chaos.

Murathe also took issue with the opposition’s fight against taxation.

“What business do you have to insist that this is not the taxation measure to use. This government is saying I want to do one two, three, four, if they do not reason with the people, the same people will reject it,” he said.

On Sunday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his Transport and Roads counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen accused the former president of orchestrating the protests.

Prof Kindiki accused former state officials using what he called unorthodox means to derail their successors.

“All persons, including current and former political leaders and public office holders, have an obligation to follow the law. Retired office holders, including former presidents, governors, MPs or MCAs must allow their successors to execute their mandate and not resort to blackmail, sabotage, and other unorthodox means to derail them,” he said.

Murkomen accused former Uhuru of allegedly funding Azimio to cause chaos through the street protests.

“I want to tell former President Uhuru Kenyatta to let go of Raila and give him space to make his own decisions. The support you are aiding him, the incitements, and the finance you are chipping in is being used to destroy the lives of innocent citizens,” claimed the Transport CS while attending a service at AIPCA Bahati Cathedral in Nairobi on Sunday.

He accused Raila of crying foul over ‘his stolen victory’ saying the opposition abandoned bipartisan talks that would have yielded the solutions to their demands.

Murkomen warned that the government will hold the opposition leader accountable for the chaotic protests.

“If Raila was left alone, he would have chosen a different path. I want to urge Uhuru, just like Pharaoh, let the Israelite’s go, I think I want to tell Uhuru Kenyatta because I know him, let Raila go, leave him alone,” he said.

East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega asked the former president to come out and stop Raila from organising the demos.

“What we are asking Uhuru is that he should accept that Ruto won the election and ask Raila to stop the demos,” Kanini said during a thanksgiving for Bahati MP Irene Njoki.