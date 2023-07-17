Opiyo Wandayi claims Raila, Kalonzo and Karua's security details withdrawn

Azimio principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua and Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti console victims of anti-government demonstrations at Machakos level 5 referral hospital on July 14, 2023. [John Muia, Standard]

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandiyi now claims the security details attached to Azimio principals Raila Odinga and Martha Karua has been withdrawn.

Opiyo has told The Standard that the security was withdrawn on Saturday under unclear circumstances.

According to him, the security detail withdrawn was attached to Odinga's Karen, Kisumu and Bondo homes as well as officers tasked with protecting him.

At the same time, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka's security have also been withdrawn.

Wandayi further said some governors affiliated to the Azimio la Umoja coalition have also suffered the same fate.

The withdrawal comes after Raila claimed a special Killer squad dubbed ‘Operation Support Unit’ has been formed and embed in official security agencies with instructions to unleash terror by Killing and maiming Azimio leaders and protestors.

Raila says Ruto's government should move swiftly and arrest the opposition if they have broken the law.

The Azimio brigade further maintained they will not relent on the resolve to hold nationwide protests on three consecutive days starting Wednesday, July 19.

The coalition wants the Kenya Kwanza government to lower the cost of living, commit to the audit of the 2022 election, bipartisan reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and respect political parties.