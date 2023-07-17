Stop using Raila as scapegoat for tough times, Mt Kenya tells Ruto

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

A section of Mt Kenya residents have told the Kenya Kwanza administration to stop trivialising calls to lower the high cost of living by viewing it as an attempt by Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s to gain power through the back door.

Instead, groups including the church, business owners and opinion leaders who largely voted supported the Kenya Kwanza Alliance during the last General Election, said President William Ruto should address real issues of concern without using Raila as a scapegoat.

They believe being major stakeholders in the Kenya Kwanza government since their votes accounted for 43 per cent of President Ruto’s total votes in last year’s General Election, their cries ought to be taken seriously.

Led by former Nyeri Councillors forum chairperson David Ndirangu, the group observed that Kenyans are suffering and the government needs to reconsider some of the projects for the sake of Kenyans.

“Government must look into issues afflicting us, we are suffering, it can stop some projects so that the monies can be used to subsidize products such as petroleum among others,” Ndirangu said.

African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in charge of Othaya, Bishop Samuel Wachira implored the government to lower the cost of living.

“Although we shall give our government time to deliver its promises, we urge our leaders to listen to peoples’ pleas and ease the burden on the high cost of living,” he said.

Promised to involve MOA

Francis Manyeki, the Matatu Owners Association chairperson Murang’a branch said although they supported Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, they are frustrated because their expectations were not being met.

“With all the economic forums that they invited us during the campaigns on how to improve the transport industry, the government is doing completely opposite of what made us vote for them,” Manyeki told Sunday Standard.

He was referring to an economic forum for the transport stakeholders in Nakuru on May 19, 2022 when the President and his Deputy promised to involve the matatu owners in the National Transport and Safety Authority where two of the board members would come from the transport industry.

“The representatives will share the transport industry stakeholder’s interests in the board and share their thoughts and issues squarely and there shall be public participation in policies in the transport sector,” Ruto, then Deputy President said.

But in contrast, Manyeki lamented that, the decision to subject drivers to retesting during renewal of driving licenses was punitive in light of the financial burden it places on drivers already earning low incomes.

“The move which includes having cameras at dashboards has nothing to do with reducing fatalities on the road but it aims at killing the transport sector that is among major employers in Mt Kenya region. Drivers are often told that they have failed retesting so as to give out bribes,” he added.

Charles Njoroge, a political strategist, asked the Kenya Kwanza administration to look into issues raised by Kenyans saying invoking Raila’s name would not help the situation and would make the government unpopular.

“Raila has only managed to take advantage of the crisis and wants to make political capital out of it, issuing tough remarks against Raila is not the solution but to listen to mwananchi’s pleas,” Njoroge said.

He insisted that it was not Raila who led to the harsh economic times but the government through its acts of omission and commission especially on policies such as the Finance Act.

“The cost of living is the single most aggravator of the protests and the government should not bury its head in the sand. Through this strategy it will silence Raila as he will not go back into the streets over the 2022 polls,” Njoroge said.

He said by concentrating on Raila, the government was only playing politics and ignoring the plight of Kenyans, a move that was making the opposition darling of the poor.

“Raila is using the strategy that Ruto used against former President Uhuru Kenyatta and it is working. If he manages to sustain it until 2027 he will give the current administration a run of its money and it is high time the government removes Raila’s name and address the concerns,” he said.

Resist the incitement

On Thursday religious leaders drawn from the National Council of Churches of Kenya, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) called for repeal of the Finance Act 2023.

The clergy said the Finance Act 2023 triggered support for the protests by the Opposition and this could lead the country on a path of destruction if not addressed.

“We once again appeal (to President Ruto) that your administration repeals the Finance Act 2023 so as to review the heavy taxation burden it imposes on Kenyans. Maintaining prevailing tax levels will give citizens a chance to recover their livelihoods and inspire hope for the future,” said KCCB Chairman, Archbishop Martin Kivuva.

Supkem Chairman Hassan Ole Nando said: “Since we are all hurting from the high cost of living our best approach is to embrace non-violence as we demand for better laws and policies. Let us all resist the incitement and provocation to engage in violence and destruction which will destroy who we are and what our nation stands for.”

They urged Raila to reconsider the planned mass action which is likely to worsen the economic situation.