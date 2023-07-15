Kindiki has no power to ban protests by opposition leaders, says Eugene

Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa. [Samson Wire. Standard].

Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa has dismissed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki's ban on anti-government protests.

Eugene said Kindiki has no power to suspend demonstrations by the opposition to force the government to bring down the cost of living.

“Kindiki is a constitutional lawyer. He knows the constitution protects the rights of Kenyans and let me inform him that he has no power to suspend the law of Kenya. There is no provision in the constitution that outlaws public protests,” said Eugene during the launch of the Trans Nzoia County Integrated Development Plan.

Eugene noted that the opposition does not support violence as claimed by the government, saying the protests were meant to make the government listen to the needs of Kenyans.

He dismissed allegations by the government that the opposition had armed jobless Kenyans to cause mayhem in the name of demonstrations.

“Those sufarias carried by Kenyans during demonstrations is because they are not in use due to lack of affordable maize flour,” said Eugene.