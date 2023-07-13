Protests aftermath: Three dead, scores injured and property destroyed

Scenes from nationwide protests held on July 12, 2023, in different parts of the country. [The Standard]

Deaths, serious injuries, and a trail of destruction were reported following the nationwide protests on Wednesday, July 12.

The Standard can confirm three people died from gunshot wounds during yester’s protests. The deaths were reported in Kisumu, Migori, and Makueni counties.

In Kisumu, a man was shot dead in Kondele, while in Migori, another man succumbed to gunshot wounds while receiving treatment at the Migori County Referral Hospital.

Police officers from Sondu and Kericho police stations come to the aid of a resident with an arrowhead deeply embedded in his back. The man was shot during an anti-government protest at Sondu market. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

Demonstrations turned tragic in Makueni after police opened fire, killing an 18-year-old boy.

The boy’s mother, Miriam Mbithe, said her son had walked out of their house at Posta estate when he heard gunshots.

“He was my only son, he had completed secondary school at Matiliku Boys and scored a C+,” said Mbithe.

Condemning the act, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr on Wednesday evening called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate the incident and those found culpable, held accountable.

“While our security officers have the onerous duty to maintain law and order, Article 37 of the Constitution is unequivocal that every person has the right, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket, and to present petitions to public authorities,” said Mutula.

Scores were also injured and are receiving treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Property of unknown value destroyed and looting was reported in various outlets, including a Quickmark supermarket in Waiyaki Way, Nairobi that was raided by unknown people on Wednesday evening.

Goods of unknown value were looted and the premises set on fire. Parts of the vandalised Mlolongo Express way in protests on July, 12, 2023. [Samson Wire, Standard].

Motorists using the Nairobi Expressway were left stranded at the Mlolongo exit after rowdy youths vandalised a section of the road.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, The Standard also reported that a Quickmart supermarket in Pipeline Stage along Outering Road was vandalized, and its windows broken as protestors pelted stones.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) estimated that the country is losing at least Sh3 billion as a result of demonstrations.

The losses are attributed to the looting, destruction, and damage of property.

“Every time the country’s economic engines are closed for fear of theft and destruction from people who are taking advantage of the demonstrations, occasions unnecessary losses to the tune of about Sh3 billion daily,” KEPSA said in a statement on Wednesday, July 12. Vandalised sections of Quickmart supermarket at Mlolongo, Machakos County on July, 12, 2023. [Samson Wire, Standard].

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga says the demonstrations will continue until the Kenya Kwanza government lowers the cost of living.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Odinga’s ally, says the coalition is looking at holding anti-government protests three times a week; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.