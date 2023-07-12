The Standard

Nairobi Expressway closed at Mlolongo, Syokimau exits as protesters vandalise fences

By Mate Tongola | 22m ago
A section of the vandalised Expressway. [Screengrab]

Hundreds of motorists using the Expressway were stranded at the Mlolongo exit after rowdy youths vandalised a section of the road.

The toll stations have also been temporarily closed at the Mlolongo, Syokimau, and SGR stations following the fracas.

The MOJA Expressway Company which runs the ticketing service has announced the halting of the services at various stations. 

"We regret to inform you that a section of the Nairobi Expressway toll services have been temporarily halted at Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR toll Stations due to the ongoing demonstrations," it stated.

At the same time, it has promised to restore normalcy on the busy road linking Mlolongo and Westlands, 27 kilometres apart.

"For your safety, we urge all motorists plying the Westlands-Mlolongo route to exit from JKIA, and Mlolongo-Westlands bound motorists may safely join the road from JKIA Toll Station," Moja Expressway says. 

Road users have been advised to report incident to the rescue hotline on 0111 039888. 

.

