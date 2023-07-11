Raila launches online portal for signature collection: How to register

Raila Odinga, launch the Citizens digital Signature collection drive. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Azimo la Umoja Coalition has launched the 15 million signature collection drive to oust President William Ruto from office.

The initiative dubbed the Tumechoka, was launched in Nairobi on Tuesday, July 11, in an event attended by Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

“The digital platform we have unveiled today is complementary to all other efforts and platforms including civil disobedience, tax boycotts, and defiance that are meant to compel the regime to repeal the Finance Act 2023 and take deliberate steps to lower the cost of living,” Raila said.

Through the drive, they intend to compel the Kenya Kwanza administration to address all the concerns they have been raising including a bipartisan reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), an audit of the 2022 elections, and an end to the invasion and compromising of political parties and MPs.

The digital platform is to run alongside a manual or physical signature collection to enable citizens to choose one they feel comfortable with.

To start appending signatures, one has to log into the website www.tumechoka.com.

Tumechoka citizen initiative website.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Once you log in, a top message brief on the purpose of the page form to fill in appears.

“Having read and understood the intention of the promoters of this initiative, I hereby Support the Citizens’ initiative to remove from office Mr. William Ruto as President and Mr. Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” an excerpt on the page reads.

In a one-page form, one has to fill in the National Identification number (ID), full name, and phone number and upload the ID image in the gaps.

Additionally, there is space to fill in the county, constituency, and ward names.

The process is concluded with a signature to show support for the initiative and give consent to receive communication.

Odinga said that at least 1.2 million people have signed the form appealing to more to append their signatures.