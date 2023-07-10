Photos: Raila's day in Nairobi CBD

Azimio leader Raila Odinga aboard a Public Service vehicle to Nairobi's CBD on Monday, July 10. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga had quite an eventful day on Monday.

Unlike other days, Odinga left his motorcade and embarked on using public means to get to his destination.

He walked to the stage and purchased three newspapers from a vendor while waiting for a matatu.

A matatu popularly classified as ‘nganya’ was the first to arrive at the bus stop. He, accompanied by former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya boarded it.

While in the matatu, Odinga interacted with the passengers who lamented about the high cost of living.

After alighting from the matatu in the Central Business District (CBD), Odinga headed to a shoe shiner located around the National Archives, got his shoes shined, before proceeding with his journey.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga pays tribute at the monument of the late Freedom Fighter Dedan Kimathi in Nairobi on Monday, July 10. [Denish Ochieng, standard]

His procession grew bigger and bigger as he walked around town. He made stops at the Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi statues where he took time to pay his tribute.

Afterwards, he shared a meal with a group of people including Nairobi Majority Leader Peter Imwatok and other Members of County Assembly (MCA).

By the time he was done with the meeting, a huge crowd of supporters was waiting for him to make an address in the Nairobi CBD.

“We are not goons nor do we want to quarrel because of a conflict. We do whatever we do because we have a reason. Kenyans have a reason, a goal and the ability to bring change to their lives,” said Odinga.